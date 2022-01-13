‘Go and sleep, I’ll do anything to win’ – Gyan’s words before scoring winner against Algeria

Having lost to Senegal in their opening game, Ghana needed a win against the Desert Foxes to keep their hopes of reaching the knockout stage alive.

Gyan, who was battling with malaria at the time, turned out to be the match-winner after scoring a late goal to secure a 1-0 win over Algeria.

Pulse Ghana

Recounting the events of that night, Ayariga, who was the Sports Minister at the time, said the striker was prepared to die for the country.

“If we lose our second game we are coming home. So I went to Asamoah Gyan and told him that everybody knows how capable Algeria is, if you lose this one we are going home,” the Bawku MP said on GH One TV, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

According to him, Gyan responded by saying: “Minister don’t worry, I will do anything for us to win, read my lips. Don’t worry go and sleep.”

Ayariga added: “The way he struggled with that ball to score, I was thrilled, in fact people showed me pictures hugging Nyantakyi and it was all over.

“When I went to the changing room, Asamoah Gyan said didn’t I say I will do anything for us to win this match and I said you have really proven to me that you will die for Ghana.”

Meanwhile, the Black Stars went on to defeat South Africa in their final group game to advance to the quarter-finals of the tournament.