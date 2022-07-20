RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Mahrez jokes he can't afford new phone after being spotted with broken iPhone

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez had to do some explaining to his followers on Twitter after he was spotted with a cracked phone.

The Algeria international posted photos of himself on Twitter as he prepared to join Pep Guardiola’s side on their tour of the United States.

On one hand, he held his luggage and on the other, the 31-year-old was holding his phone, which was visibly in a bad shape.

Having spotted the footballer’s broken phone, some of his followers quickly drew his attention and wondered why a rich man would be using such a phone.

Mahrez, however, joked that he couldn’t afford a new phone until he signed his new contract at Manchester City.

The winger, who joined the Cityzens in 2018, recently put pen to paper on a three-year contract which will see him stay at the Etihad until 2025.

“I'm very happy to sign the new deal. I have enjoyed every single minute of my time here. It's a pleasure to be part of such an incredible club,” he said.

“To have helped us achieve the success we have enjoyed in the past four seasons has been unforgettable and made us all hungry to look to achieve even more.

“I would also like to thank Pep, [director of football] Txiki [Begiristain] and the coaching staff, both for the way they have helped me to develop as a player and for pushing me to continue to improve. Now I just want to try and play my part in helping us be successful next season and beyond.”

Mahrez won the Premier League with Leicester City in the 2017/18 season and has won three more league titles with Guardiola’s side.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

