‘Anfield atmosphere scared me’ – Majeed Ashimeru recounts playing against Liverpool

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana midfielder Majeed Ashimeru has opened up on how he felt when he played for the first time at Anfield against Liverpool.

The 23-year-old joined Anderlecht on loan in January and was signed permanently by the Belgian giants in June following an impressive stint.

Before that, though, Ashimeru was on the books of Red Bull Salzburg, where he made his Champions League debut.

The Ghanaian played against Liverpool at Anfield in October 2019, in a game that ended 4-3 in favour of Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Speaking about his experience at Anfield, Ashimeru said it felt really good to play at such an iconic stadium.

He was, however, quick to admit that Liverpool’s home ground scared him when he stepped on the pitch and saw the charged atmosphere.

“My first Champions League game was against Liverpool at Anfield and it was really a proud moment for me because I grew up watching the Champions League and I wanted to know how it feels,” Ashimeru said, as quoted by Footballmadeinghana.

"When it’s Champions League night in Liverpool, it’s crazy. It was a mixed feeling, Happy, scared. At Liverpool, their fans are really close to the pitch so you could hear them, like really shouting, and you can’t even feel your eyes."

He added: “I was so happy and at the same time scared. But after a while, I felt good. When I was going to the pitch, I asked myself ‘is this the boy from Maamobi Nima playing in the Champions League?’

“It’s really something that we the Zongo people are proud of."

Ashimeru played five matches for Anderlecht last season, scoring one goal, and his now preparing for his first full season with the club.

