Majeed Waris heads for divorce after 16 months of marriage


It has been reported the Black Stars striker has fallen out with his wife and the two parties have separated.

  • Published:
Majeed Waris is on the verge of a divorce after 16 months marriage with Habeeba Sinare, according to Ghanasoccernet.com.

The Nantes striker is in danger of joining the growing list of Ghanaian players whose marriages have broken down.

It is understood the bone of contention between the couple is the career choice of the woman.

Habeeba Sinare, the wife of Majeed Waris according to the report wants to continue her career in acting, but Waris believes the profession sometimes goes against the religious ethics of Islam, due to the sexual suggestive roles handed to characters.

Majeed Waris and Habeeba Sinare have had disagreements over the subject and the latter is believed to have left their home in France with their three months baby without the knowledge of the former Lorient striker.

Habeeba Sinare is said to have refused to live in in the family home at Adjiriganor in the suburb of Accra and has ditched the Islamic hijab, making her available to potential suitors.

Attempt to resolve the issue amicably also failed after a meeting between a delegation from Majeed Waris family with the family of Sinare resulted in heated exchanges and the worst even happened when they traded insults on each other.

Habeeba is a daughter of Alhaji Saeed Sinare former Ghana Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and a niece to popular Ghanaian actress Kalsoum Sinare

