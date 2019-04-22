The Ghanaian international celebrated the milestone in style by inspiring Nantes to a 3-2 win over PSG on Wednesday evening.

Waris was presented a commemorative shirt after the match to mark the ineviable feat.

”Alhamdulillah Alhamdulillah Alhamdulillah to have played my 100th game in one of the best leagues in Europe. Thanks to everyone that keep supporting and praying for me. ????????????..very important 3 points today. Time to relax and chill small. ????” he wrote on his social media page.

Most of his appearances in the French-top flight were accumulated during his time at Valenciennes and Lorient where he made 88 combined appearances.

The 26 year old joined Nantes on loan from Portuguese giants FC Porto in the summer transfer window.

credit: footballmadeinghana