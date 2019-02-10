The Ghanaian forward netted scored the Yellow Canaries' second goal after Kalifa Coulibaly's opener but the away side mounted a strong fightback to ultimately claim a 4-2 win at Stade de la Beaujoire.

Nantes took control of the match in the first half, opening a two-goal lead after a goal by Kalifa Coulibaly and a Majeed Waris penalty.

However, Nimes fought back after the break and prevailed thanks to goals by Baptiste Guillaume, Antonin Bobichon, Jordan Ferri and Sada Tihoub.

The result left the Canaries in 15th place with 24 points from 23 matches, five points above the relegation zone.

Waris, on loan from Portuguese club Porto, now has four goals in 22 league matches.