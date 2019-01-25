Emiliano Sala is feared dead a plane he was onboard from France to Cardiff in whales disappeared.

After completing his medical at Cardiff, Sala returned to Nantes on the morning of 19 January on a plane arranged by football agent Mark McKay. His intention was to return to Cardiff on 21 January in order to attend his first training session with his new club the following morning.

On 22 January, there was reported to be "genuine concern" that Sala was onboard a missing aircraft, a Piper Malibu, which was flying from Nantes to Cardiff. The aircraft had gone missing off Alderney on 21 January. It was confirmed later the same day that he was a passenger on the missing aircraft. On 23 January 2019, Channel Islands Air Search said there was "no hope" of finding any survivors in the water.

An audio message allegedly sent by Sala to his friends via WhatsApp from the plane was released by Argentine media outlet Olé, in which he can be heard telling them:

“Hello, my brothers, how are you? Boy, I’m tired. I was here in Nantes taking care of things, things, things, things, things, things, and it never stops, it never stops, it never stops. Anyway guys, I’m up in this plane that feels like it’s falling to pieces, and I’m going to Cardiff. [It's] crazy, we start tomorrow. Training in the afternoon, guys, in my new team… Let’s see what happens. So, how's it going with you guys, all good? If in an hour and a half you have no news from me, I don’t know if they are going to send someone to look for me because they cannot find me, but you will know… Dad, I'm scared

Nantes, former club of Emiliano Sala had to postpone their French Cup game on Thursday because of the development surrounding Sala.

Majeed Waris couldn’t hold back his tears when the playing body of Nantes gathered at training and had to be consoled by his manager Vahid Halilhodzic

"It is not easy, if you want to stay with us today, we will continue to work," Halilhodzic told fans of the club.

"We will stick together more than ever to get through this tough moment."

"Thank you, vive Nantes."