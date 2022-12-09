ADVERTISEMENT
Majority Leader slams Isaac Adongo for comparing Bawumia to Maguire

Emmanuel Ayamga

The Majority Leader in Parliament Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has hit out at NDC MP Isaac Adongo for comparing Dr Mahamudu Bauwmia to footballer Harry Maguire.

Mr Adongo, who is the legislator for Bolgatanga Central, went viral last week after describing Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the “Economic Maguire.”

Speaking on the floor of Parliament, he compared Ghana’s bleak economic situation to the defending of Maguire, who is the captain of Manchester United.

However, the Majority Leader believes the comparison was flawed since Maguire is currently playing well for England at the World Cup.

Harry Maguire heads a ball during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B soccer match between England and Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on November 21, 2022.
“Adongo who referred to the Vice President as the Maguire of the Akufo-Addo team, Maguire in the current World Cup has proven to be the sweeper at the back,” Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“I don’t know the football in the Hon. Adongo, but if the analysis of the performance of Maguire is correct and indeed that is what he shares in his analysis of economics with the NDC, then we are in trouble.

“The NDC is in trouble because his own vision about football is impaired. Impaired vision. In fact, to be precise, he suffers from cataract in one eye and glaucoma in the other eye….So we should be careful that we don’t allow people with no track record to lead you astray.”

Isaac Adongo
Last week, Mr Adongo’s speech on the floor of Parliament gained the attention of the international media after he ridiculed Maguire and compared his performance to Dr Bawumia.

"Harry Maguire, he's a defender. He was tackling everybody and throwing his body everywhere. He was seen as the best defender in the world. Manchester United went and bought him,” the MP said.

“He became the biggest threat at the centre of the Manchester United defence, tackling Manchester players and giving assists to opponents

"Mr. Speaker, you remember in this country we also have an economic Maguire. We're clapping saying this man is the best in managing foreign terms. Mr Speaker why we gave this Maguire the opportunity to be at the centre of our defence? He became the rest of our own goals. Our economic Maguire is taking control of the fundamentals of our economy and destroying all of them."

Wayne Rooney reacts to Ghanaian MP Isaac Adongo mocking Harry Maguire
Meanwhile, Ex-England captain Wayne Rooney has responded to Ghanaian MP Isaac Adongo for mocking defender Harry Maguire in Parliament.

Reacting to this in his column in The Times, Rooney said Maguire has been outstanding in the ongoing Qatar 2022 World Cup.

He further described Mr Adongo’s utterances as “crazy”, adding that the England defender is currently doing well.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
