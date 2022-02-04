Make your predictions on the AFCON 2021 final

You can make your predictions on the two remaining AFCON matches with Betway. The betway betting odds can also be viewed and played on the app by downloading the app to make betting on the go a breeze.

The winner of the AFCON 2021 will be decided on Sunday the sixth of February at 21:00 when the Lions of Teranga take on the Pharaohs at the Paul Biya Stadium in Yaoundé.

This will be the third time that the Senegalese plays in an AFCON final and they ended up in second place in the last final against Algeria in 2019. Senegal has looked more impressive than Egypt in the run-up to the final and their odds of winning the match at Betway is @2.10.

The Egyptians have had a tough run-up to the final and some would say that they were lucky to beat Cameroon in penalties last night after a poor performance. This is the second match of their last three encounters where they managed to progress through penalties. Egypt does however have the experience and has won the AFCON cup six times in the past and Egypt will be hoping that football star and captain Mohamed Salah brings his a game in the final match.