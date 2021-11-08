Malabo Kings thump Wadi Degla to register their first win in CAF Women’s Champions League

Malabo Kings FC after their defeat to Hasaacas Ladies obviously came into this game with a mindset wired to winning at all cost.

They were radical in the early moments of the game and that paid off after Chloe Lamenzo was penalized for a handball in the Wadi Degla’s 18-yard box.(10) The refree called for a penalty against Wadi Degla. Stephanie gave Malabo the lead from a thundering penalty kick putting goalkeeper Elham completely off guard.

The first quarter of the game was dominated completely by the Malabo Kings Fc creating some brilliant chances in hopes of doubling their lead. Wadi Degla’s nimble wingers tried to break the defensive wall of Malabo but it was all in vain. Avelina of Malabo Kings FC made sure to keep Jasmine at bay by regularly nipping her in her tracks.

The ecstasy of Wadi Degla quickly faded after Hayam’s goal was ruled out for offside.(16) Their hopes of finding a quick equalizer fizzled after Grace launched a perfect cross into the box of Wadi Degla and Stephanie converted it with a low -header which doubled their lead.

The second half was just a sequel to the first half narrative with Malabo King’s outclassing Wadi Degla in every aspect of the field. Salome Ghyslaine’s shot on goal ricocheted off a Wadi Degla defender and fell within the tracks of Grace who hesitated in shooting the ball.

Her effort was parried away by Elham for a corner kick. Within the first fifteen minutes of the second half, Wadi Degla were forced to park the bus and play defensively.

However, Malabo Kings were just too persistent and they had their wishes for a third goal granted. This came after Bella Rose dummied an Nke freekick to tee the ball up for Grace who drove it low into the right corner of the Wadi Degla goalpost.

Grace still went in sniffing for another goal after a thumping long-range effort which forced a skyrocket save from Wadi Degla’s goalkeeper, Elham.

Bella Rose could have rewarded her marvelous performance with a goal had she buried her glorious chance in the 74th minute. Credits however go to goalkeeper Elham for saving it with the tip of her foot and still managed to save the rebound kick from Stephanie.

The resiliency of Wadi Degla was admirable as they still probed for a consolation goal at least. Substitute Asmal shot an ambitious attempt at goal after a pass from Jazmine but it fell on the roof of the net.