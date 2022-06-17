Eagles midfielder Yves Bissouma completes £25m switch to Tottenham from Brighton

RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Mali international Yves Bissouma completes £25m switch to Tottenham from Brighton

Tottenham have added Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Yve Bissouma to the Antonio Conte revolution at the club.

Tottenham Hotspur has confirmed the signing of Mali international Yve Bissouma from fellow Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion.

Tottenham and Bissouma have put pen to paper on a four-year contract worth 25m that will see the Mali star stay at the magnificent Tottenham Stadium until the summer of 2026.

“We are delighted to announce the transfer of Yves Bissouma from Brighton and Hove Albion, subject to the granting of a work permit,” the club stated in a statement on their official website.

Bissouma started his career at Majestic SC before making a switch to AS Real Bamako in the Malian capital.

In March 2016, the 25-year-old defensive midfielder moved to the Ligue 1, where he joined former champions Lille OSC in the French league, going on to make 55 appearances.

Yves Bissouma during his unveiling as a BHA player.
Two years after, he joined Brighton, where he made 123 appearances as the Seagulls established themselves as a Premier League team.

On the international scene, Bissouma was a part of the Malian side that underwhelmed in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations held in Cameroon earlier this year.

Tottenham coach Antonio Conte has won the Serie A with Inter Milan, Juventus as well as the Premier League with Chelsea
However, the talented midfielder made his international debut for the Eagles back in October 2015, with 23 caps to his name.

Bissouma becomes the latest addition to the Antonio Conte revolution at Spurs as the Italian manager continues his plan to turn the North London side into title contenders next season.

