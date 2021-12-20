RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Maloney appointed Hibs boss

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Shaun Maloney was appointed as Hibernian's new manager on Monday

Shaun Maloney was appointed as Hibernian's new manager on Monday Creator: Andy Buchanan
Shaun Maloney was appointed as Hibernian's new manager on Monday Creator: Andy Buchanan

Hibernian appointed former Celtic and Aston Villa forward Shaun Maloney as the club's new manager on Monday.

Recommended articles

Maloney succeeds Jack Ross after working as an assistant manager to Belgium boss Roberto Martinez for the past three years.

The former Scottish international has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract at Easter Road.

"Shaun has been the standout candidate throughout this process as his idea of football is completely aligned with ours and the history of this football club," said Hibs chief executive Ben Kensell

"He believes in attacking, possession-based football and has implemented it at the highest level with Roberto Martinez at Belgium."

Hibs lost out narrowly to Celtic in the League Cup final on Sunday, going down 2-1 at Hampden.

However, it is their league form which saw Ross sacked earlier this month.

The Edinburgh side sit seventh in the Scottish Premiership having won just two of their last 11 games.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

PSG to face Real Madrid in Champions League last 16 after draw farce

PSG will play Manchester United in the standout tie in the last 16 of the Champions League Creator: Richard JUILLIART

How Burnley missed out on 17-year-old Essien after refusing to pay him £60 per week

How Burnley missed out on 17-year-old Essien after refusing to pay him £60 per week

Watch: Kumawood actor Lil Win makes his debut for New Edubiase United in 2-0 win

Watch: Kumawood actor Lil Win makes his debut for New Edubiase United in 2-0 win

‘They won a Ballon d’Or before Lewandowski' – Fans react to Burna Boy and Wizkid collabo

‘They won a Ballon d’Or before Lewandowski and Neymar’ – Fans react to Burna Boy and Wizkid collabo