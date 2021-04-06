Man City blame coronavirus for £126 million loss

Despite playing an entire season behind closed doors, City said the "club expects to immediately return to profitability in 2020/21, as a result of a less Covid-impacted season and deferred 2019/20 revenues".

A drop of £13.3 million in matchday revenue was more than offset by an increase of nearly £20 million in commercial income thanks in large part to a new kit sponsorship deal with Puma. Wage costs across the club rose to £351 million.

"Our long-term approach has meant that we are now not wholly dependent on income streams that have been most vulnerable to the ongoing impact of Covid-19," said chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak.

"(We have) a business that is fundamentally strong, with committed shareholders and with significant assets, built carefully over a decade and upon more than a century of history."

On the field, City remain on course for a historic quadruple.