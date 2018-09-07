Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Man City boss Pep Guardiola bans phones at training base


Disciplinary Issues Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has banned the use of mobile phones at training

Players who fail to stick to the rules will be fined, irrespective of their status in the dressing room.

  • Published:
play Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has banned his players from the use of mobile phones at the club’s training base.

The Daily Mail reports that Guardiola’s new rule has already taken effect within and around the Etihad stadium.

The Spaniard is believed to have taken this decision in a bid to stop his players from spending too much time on social media.

By the manager’s directive, all City players have now been banned from the use of mobile phones in all “working spaces” at the club's training base.

READ ALSO: Black Stars touch down in Kenya ahead of AFCON qualifier

The "working spaces" include during analysis sessions, team meetings, the gym and training pitches at the City Football Academy.

Players who fail to stick to the rules will be fined, irrespective of their status in the dressing room.

Meanwhile, it is understood that the Man City players are allowed to use the phones in the changing room.

READ ALSO: Sarri found out he was sacked as Napoli coach on TV

Guardiola led the Cityzens to a record-breaking campaign last season, winning both the Premier League and Carabao Cup.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Loew rewarded for putting faith in Germany's old guard Football Loew rewarded for putting faith in Germany's old guard
Photos: Black Stars touch down in Kenya ahead of AFCON qualifier Photos Black Stars touch down in Kenya ahead of AFCON qualifier
Super 2: 7 Hearts fans arrested for ripping off seats to be banned from stadium Super 2 7 Hearts fans arrested for ripping off seats to be banned from stadium
Football: Sarri found out he was sacked as Napoli coach on TV Football Sarri found out he was sacked as Napoli coach on TV
Football: Diego Maradona to coach second-division side Dorados in Mexico Football Diego Maradona to coach second-division side Dorados in Mexico
Ghana Premier League: Hearts of Oak to play Bayern Munich as part of partnership agreement Ghana Premier League Hearts of Oak to play Bayern Munich as part of partnership agreement

Recommended Videos

Video: Kwadwo Asamoah speaks of injury worry ahead of Kenya clash Video Kwadwo Asamoah speaks of injury worry ahead of Kenya clash
Sports News: False ex-wife stabbing reports cost me a fortune - John Paintsil Sports News False ex-wife stabbing reports cost me a fortune - John Paintsil
Yaya Toure: Fans light flares as player arrives to sign for Olympiakos Yaya Toure Fans light flares as player arrives to sign for Olympiakos



Top Articles

1 Today In History Thomas Partey bags hat-trick as Ghana whip Congo 5-1bullet
2 FIFA Player of the Year These are the only African players to mount...bullet
3 Ghana We have advised Andre Ayew on Black Stars captaincy: Sola Ayewbullet
4 CAF Confederation Cup Aduana Stars reaped what they sowedbullet
5 La Liga Lionel Messi breaks silence on Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit...bullet
6 John Abeka Black Satellites World Cup winning goalkeeper’s...bullet
7 Mohamed Salah Zidane opens up on what he told Ramos in the...bullet
8 Number 12 FIFA extends Kwesi Nyantakyi’s ban for 45 daysbullet
9 Afcon Qualifier Ayews, Asamoah Gyan dropped from Black...bullet
10 AFCON 2019 Kwadwo Asamoah suffers injury in Black...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Kwadwo Asamoah speaks of injury worry ahead of Kenya clashbullet
2 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
3 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
4 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Seasonbullet
5 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A...bullet
6 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
7 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
8 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that...bullet
9 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape...bullet
10 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet

Football

Harry Kane takes part in a training session ahead of England's match against Spain
Football England bid to use World Cup feel-good factor against Spain
New Spain coach Luis Enrique speaking at a press conference last week at the Spanish Football Federation headquarters near Madrid
Football Luis Enrique tasked with finding Spain's sweetspot between past and future
Memphis Depay embraces Wesley Sneijder as the veteran midfielder bowed out of international football in the Netherlands' win over Peru
Football Depay bags double in Dutch win as Sneijder bows out
Alphonse Areola made some outstanding saves as World Cup winners France drew 0-0 with Germany in Munich
Football France and Germany draw Nations League opener as Bale stars for Wales