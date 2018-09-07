Man City boss Pep Guardiola bans phones at training base

news

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has banned his players from the use of mobile phones at the club’s training base.

The Daily Mail reports that Guardiola’s new rule has already taken effect within and around the Etihad stadium.

The Spaniard is believed to have taken this decision in a bid to stop his players from spending too much time on social media.

By the manager’s directive, all City players have now been banned from the use of mobile phones in all “working spaces” at the club's training base.

The "working spaces" include during analysis sessions, team meetings, the gym and training pitches at the City Football Academy.

Players who fail to stick to the rules will be fined, irrespective of their status in the dressing room.

Meanwhile, it is understood that the Man City players are allowed to use the phones in the changing room.

Guardiola led the Cityzens to a record-breaking campaign last season, winning both the Premier League and Carabao Cup.