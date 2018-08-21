Man United board backs Mourinho, denies Zidane’s interest

news

Manchester United board of directors have thrown their weight behind Jose Mourinho as he his team goes through difficult times , adding that remours regarding interest in Zinedane should be disregarded.

The Red Devils were handed a 3-2 defeat by Brighton and Hove Albion on match day two of the Premier League.

READ MORE: Legendary Ronaldinho pays glowing to Kofi Annan

Some fans of Manchester United have started a campaign to get Jose Mourinho out and have even started soliciting for funds to raise the 12 million pounds compensation fee for the former Chelsea boss should he be sacked.

A United source said: "Why would we discuss Zidane when there is no job?"

Mourinho was disappointed by the failure to make more outfield signings during the summer transfer window beyond Brazil midfielder Fred and teenage full-back Diogo Dalot, who is injured.

READ MORE: Thomas Partey sets record in Super Cup

He wanted additional cover in central defence and an alternative to Anthony Martial out wide.

However, in both instances, the United board felt there was no worthwhile signing available.