Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Manchester United legend has called for the sack of Jose Mourinho

Eric Cantona believes Jose Mourinho is not the right man for the Manchester United coaching job

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Manchester United legend has called for the sack of Jose Mourinho play

Manchester United legend has called for the sack of Jose Mourinho

Eric Cantona says he "suffers" watching Manchester United and that the club are "losing a generation of young players" because of their current style of play.

United are 10th in the Premier League and lost 1-0 to Juventus on Tuesday.

Their performance against the Serie A champions was widely criticised and Jose Mourinho's future at the club has been repeatedly questioned this season.

"It's not the right man for the right woman," said former striker Cantona of Mourinho's relationship with United.

Cantona, 52, won four Premier League titles and two FA Cups in five seasons at United, under Sir Alex Ferguson.

READ MORE: Thomas Partey features as Atletico suffer worst defeat under Diego Simeone

"It's the way you play," said the former France international at an event reported by The Republik of Mancunia.

"You can lose games but you take risks. You lose against Juventus and they have 70% possession of the ball at Old Trafford. Could you imagine that with Ferguson on the bench?

"I suffer and I suffer even more when I see [Manchester City] play so wonderfully.

"I think kids needs to have an example. They need great players, great movements, creative football to identify themselves to a player or a team. And I think they are now losing a generation of young players.

"These young players identify themselves to the way City play. Can we accept that? No."

Commenting on who he would like to see given the top job at Old Trafford, Cantona suggested a former player should be given a chance.

"At United, they never give a chance to a player who knows the club from the inside, who knows the identity and philosophy of the club," he said.

"I don't want people to think I'm saying this because I want to be manager of Manchester United. It's just the truth.

READ MORE: Black Stars defender discloses he was surviving on $50 in England

"[Ryan] Giggs? Any player who wants to be the manager they should give them the chance.

Credit:BBC

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Kotoko, Hearts permitted to represent Ghana in Africa Kotoko, Hearts permitted to represent Ghana in Africa
Football: Klopp laughs off Warnock's 'mission impossible' claim Football Klopp laughs off Warnock's 'mission impossible' claim
Football: Tottenham to play remaining 2018 home games at Wembley Football Tottenham to play remaining 2018 home games at Wembley
Football: Spanish police arrest 7 over fake Barcelona 'El Clasico' tickets Football Spanish police arrest 7 over fake Barcelona 'El Clasico' tickets
Barcelona vs Real Madrid in numbers Barcelona vs Real Madrid in numbers
Football: FIFA put plans for lucrative new Club World Cup, Nations League on hold Football FIFA put plans for lucrative new Club World Cup, Nations League on hold

Recommended Videos

Black Queens suffer 8-0 defeat against France Black Queens suffer 8-0 defeat against France
I will retire at Kotoko - Asamoah Gyan I will retire at Kotoko - Asamoah Gyan
Normalisation Committee member pours out his anger at journo Normalisation Committee member pours out his anger at journo



Top Articles

1 Asamoah Gyan shares money to his fans on the streets of Accrabullet
2 Ghanaian boxer’s opponent dies after few days in comabullet
3 UEFA Champions League team of the week for matchday 3 releasedbullet
4 Football Champions League: Casillas saves penalty as Porto derail...bullet
5 Chelsea voted the most hated club in the Premier Leaguebullet
6 Football Di Maria rescues draw for PSG against Napolibullet
7 Football Klopp happy to forget Salah slump as Liverpool ease...bullet
8 Football 'We need to be better', admits Godin after...bullet
9 Football Bolt has 'touch like a trampoline' - A-League...bullet
10 All results from matchday 3 of UEFA Champions Leaguebullet

Top Videos

1 Black Queens suffer 8-0 defeat against Francebullet
2 Video Emmauel Boateng performs to Shatta Wale hit song ‘Amount’bullet
3 Video Asamoah Gyan mobbed in Kumasi on arrivalbullet
4 Normalisation Committee member pours out his anger at journobullet
5 Video Watch the goal that secure victory for Kenya over Ghanabullet
6 Watch how Black Stars mesmerised Kotoko 3-0bullet
7 Ghana beat Brazil to win historic U-20 World Cupbullet
8 Black Stars whip Egypt 6-1 in World Cup qualifiersbullet
9 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip...bullet

Football

Mancheter City manager Pep Guardiola has told players in his star-studded squad they cannot expect to play in every game
Football Guardiola has no time for sulkers
Bayern Munich's Spain midfielders Thiago Alcantara (L) and Javi Martinez (R) are set to face Mainz away on Saturday, but Thomas Mueller (C) is only likely to start the Bundesliga match if James Rodriguez fails to recover from illness.
Football Kovac hopes to lean on Bayern's Spanish-speaking core at Mainz
Spain goalkeeper David De Gea may not sign a new contract with Manchester United, according to manager Jose Mourinho
Football Mourinho fears De Gea will reject new United deal
Hugo Lloris has received the unequivocal support of Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino following a couple of high profile gaffes
Football Lloris receives Pochettino support, Alli back in training
X
Advertisement