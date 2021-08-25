Man United rewards Ghanaian fan for correctly predicting scoreline against Southampton

Manchester United usually opens up a draw for all fans before each match, allowing them to register their starting XI, formation, first scorer, correct score and Man of the Match.

The correct predictions all earn points and the fan with the highest score for each matchday wins a signed shirt.

Gyapong correctly predicted Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s line-up for the game against Southampton and also got the 1-1 scoreline correct.

He further backed Mason Greenwood to score first for the Red Devils and win our Man-of-the-Match award.

A statement from the club acknowledging Gyapong’s impressive prediction instincts said: “It gives us great pleasure to announce Theophilus Asamoah Gyapong, a diehard United fan from Ghana, as the recipient of our prize with a perfect score of 125 points.

“The 20-year-old was spot on with his predictions and, impressively, foresaw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's starting XI - which is some achievement, considering most supporters expected new signings Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho to start.