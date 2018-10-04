Pulse.com.gh logo
Man United skipper likes a post slamming Mourinho on Istagram


Antonio Valencia Manchester United skipper likes a post slamming Mourinho on Istagram- But apologizes later

Antonio Valencia has apologized for liking a post slammingJose Mourinho

Man United skipper likes a post slamming Mourinho on Istagram play

Man United skipper likes a post slamming Mourinho on Istagram

Antonio Valencia has taken to Twitter to explain why he liked an Instagram post calling for Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho to be sacked.

The post in question, which was uploaded by Teamvalencia25, read: "I'm not even surprised about the outcome of this game.

READ MORE: Spanish newspaper reveals why Cristiano Ronaldo left Spain

"I always look forward to our games but recently Mourinho has made watching us a punishment now. Something needs to change. It's time for Mourinho to go."

Valencia's official Instagram page liked the tweet, suggesting the right-back supported the message taking aim at the Red Devils boss.

Mourinho is under intense pressure at Manchester United at the moment, amid claims he's fallen out with Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez.

There is the suggestion that he may have lost the dressing room, and that Red Devils players are turning their back on him.

But Valencia claims he isn't one of these alleged stars, and didn't mean to like the post.

READ MORE: Meet the woman who accuse Cristiano Ronaldo of rape

He explained in a tweet on Wednesday: "Yesterday, I liked a post on Instagram without reading the text that accompanied the picture.

Credit: The Mirror

