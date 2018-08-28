Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Man Utd can bounce back from Spurs blow, says Shaw


Football Man Utd can bounce back from Spurs blow, says Shaw

Luke Shaw believes Manchester United's dressing room boasts the spirit and talent to bounce back from Monday's damaging 3-0 Premier League home defeat by Tottenham.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho (right) with defender Luke Shaw play

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho (right) with defender Luke Shaw

(AFP)

Luke Shaw believes Manchester United's dressing room boasts the spirit and talent to bounce back from Monday's damaging 3-0 Premier League home defeat by Tottenham.

Old Trafford expected a response from Jose Mourinho's side after last week's surprise defeat to Brighton but United failed to capitalise on a bright start and Spurs exploited their defensive frailties in the second half.

The result -- which leaves United six points behind Liverpool and Spurs in the league table after just three matches -- was the biggest home defeat of Mourinho's entire managerial career.

But Shaw is confident the players can turn things around.

"You always see a lot of things in the media that go on about what our dressing room is like," the 23-year-old told MUTV.

"But, look, we have a really good spirit, a really good group of lads and a group that want to work, want to achieve big things here."

Shaw believes United should have won the game by half-time but, ultimately, defensive and mental brittleness saw Mourinho's men collapse, with just 133 seconds between the visitors' first and second goals.

"Everyone in the dressing room is really sad, especially after the first half we had and especially a big thank you to the fans for the way they supported us, even when we were down 3-0. It was amazing," he said.

"And obviously to the fans that came out tonight, we're sorry, we'll be better next week," Shaw added.

"We'll improve, we'll keep working hard. It's early in the season so we've got a lot of games to come and a lot of positive things from tonight."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Serena attitude defused dress code row says French Open director Football Serena attitude defused dress code row says French Open director
New Beginning: Saani Daara now General Manager of Zylofon Group? New Beginning Saani Daara now General Manager of Zylofon Group?
Football: Three things that have gone wrong for Manchester United Football Three things that have gone wrong for Manchester United
Confederation of African Football: CAF deny reports of taking AWCON 2018 rights off Ghana Confederation of African Football CAF deny reports of taking AWCON 2018 rights off Ghana
Football: Henry not joining Bordeaux as talks break down Football Henry not joining Bordeaux as talks break down
Football: Salah row escalates with Egyptian FA Football Salah row escalates with Egyptian FA

Recommended Videos

Thomas Partey: Player steps out at the Wanda Metropolitano to Stonebwoy's song Thomas Partey Player steps out at the Wanda Metropolitano to Stonebwoy's song
Video: Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusu Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusu
Pulse Sports: Black Stars players to receive $5000 as winning bonus Pulse Sports Black Stars players to receive $5000 as winning bonus



Top Articles

1 Ghanaian Players Abroad Gambian actress explains why she broke up with...bullet
2 Photos When Arsene Wenger met ex-prez John Kuffourbullet
3 2018 AWCON Ghana stripped of Africa Women's Nations Cup hosting rightsbullet
4 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey tips Atletico Madrid to win...bullet
5 La Liga This is why Real Madrid haven’t signed Eden Hazard yetbullet
6 Super Clash Songne Yacouba scores brace as Kotoko thump Hearts...bullet
7 Honours List of winners of the UEFA Player of the Year awardbullet
8 2019 AFCON Qualifiers Kwesi Appiah names 21-man squad for...bullet
9 Football Ronaldo Jr joins Juventus youth academybullet
10 Football Three things that have gone wrong for...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaignbullet
2 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
3 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
4 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that would...bullet
5 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
6 Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA banbullet
7 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
8 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
9 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip...bullet
10 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet

Football

Ghana's Adolf Otibo scores twice on debut for Guadalajara's 3-2 win in Spain
Ghanaian Players Abroad Ghana's Adolf Otibo scores twice on debut for Guadalajara's 3-2 win in Spain
Three things Ghana stands to lose after being stripped of AWCON hosting rights
Black Queens Three things Ghana stands to lose after being stripped of AWCON hosting rights
Lucas Maura hits brace as Tottenham hammer Man United 3-0
Premier League Lucas Maura hits brace as Tottenham hammer Man United 3-0
Jose Mourinho demanded respect in an angry post-match press conference
Football Mourinho calls for respect as Spurs pile more misery on Man Utd