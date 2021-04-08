RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Man Utd ease to Europa League win, Arsenal held by Slavia

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Manchester United defeated Spanish club Granada 2-0 in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie in Spain on Thursday, while Arsenal conceded a stoppage-time equaliser in a 1-1 draw at home to Czech champions Slavia Prague.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford scored for the eighth time in Europe this season

AFP

Marcus Rashford raced on to a long ball sprayed upfield by Victor Lindelof to fire United in front at Los Carmenes on 31 minutes against a team enjoying a brilliant debut European campaign.

Recommended articles

Bruno Fernandes converted a late penalty after he was caught off the ball by Yan Eteki, with the Portuguese midfielder's spot-kick squirming agonisingly through the hands of Rui Silva.

Yangel Herrera volleyed against the post for Granada as Spain international David de Gea kept a clean sheet on his first appearance for United since the end of February.

However United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be without the suspended trio of captain Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay for the second leg at Old Trafford next week.

Arsenal's poor league form under Mikel Arteta has left the Gunners with the Europa League as their only hope of silverware this year, but the 2019 runners-up were denied victory at the Emirates following a 94th-minute header by Tomas Holes.

Nicolas Pepe had come off the bench to give Arsenal the lead four minutes from time, only for Holes to nod in at a corner and extend Slavia's unbeaten run to 22 games, having already knocked out Leicester City and Rangers.

Roma, the only Italian club remaining in Europe this term, came from behind to take down four-time European champions Ajax 2-1 in Amsterdam.

Davy Klaassen gave Ajax the lead shortly before half-time, but Dusan Tadic's missed penalty proved the turning point as Roma keeper Pau Lopez turned away the Serbian's effort moments before the visitors drew level.

Lorenzo Pellegrini's free-kick on 57 minutes slipped through the grasp of Ajax keeper Kjell Scherpen and Roger Ibanez won the game for Roma late on, smashing home a superb volley.

Unai Emery's Villarreal got the better of Dinamo Zagreb in Croatia, as Gerard Moreno's penalty just before the interval secured a 1-0 victory.

Emery won the Europa League in three consecutive years with Sevilla and took Arsenal to the 2019 final.

mw/dj

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

Gunmen invaded Seventh-Day Adventist Church's live service, kidnap pastor & members (video)

Abena Korkor goes wild again on social media with another nude post (VIDEO)

Artiste named Wisekid busted for reportedly earning $73K from copying Wizkid's music

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

5 co-wives organise surprise party to honour husband for 30 years of peaceful coexistence

When is the best time to introduce bae to your parents?

Ethiopian Airlines pilot loses control and mistakenly lands at uncompleted airport (video)

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

Giovani Caleb shocks fans with rap verse on Gyakie's 'Forever' during live performance

Trending

Body count: Stop asking your girl for it, you don't need to know

You don't need to know your girl's body count; stop asking her for it! [Credit: Carros Imagenes]

6 common sexually transmitted diseases in Nigeria

6 common sexually transmitted diseases in Nigeria

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine

4 home remedies for vaginal yeast infection

Panty