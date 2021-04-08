Man Utd ease to Europa League win, Arsenal held by Slavia

Arsenal's poor league form under Mikel Arteta has left the Gunners with the Europa League as their only hope of silverware this year, but the 2019 runners-up were denied victory at the Emirates following a 94th-minute header by Tomas Holes.

Nicolas Pepe had come off the bench to give Arsenal the lead four minutes from time, only for Holes to nod in at a corner and extend Slavia's unbeaten run to 22 games, having already knocked out Leicester City and Rangers.

Roma, the only Italian club remaining in Europe this term, came from behind to take down four-time European champions Ajax 2-1 in Amsterdam.

Davy Klaassen gave Ajax the lead shortly before half-time, but Dusan Tadic's missed penalty proved the turning point as Roma keeper Pau Lopez turned away the Serbian's effort moments before the visitors drew level.

Lorenzo Pellegrini's free-kick on 57 minutes slipped through the grasp of Ajax keeper Kjell Scherpen and Roger Ibanez won the game for Roma late on, smashing home a superb volley.