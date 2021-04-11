Man Utd hit back to sink Spurs, Lingard lifts West Ham into fourth

"It would be an incredible achievement. But let's be fair, with the standard of teams below us, it's great credit we're just about hanging in there."

Kelechi Iheanacho scored in the 70th and 90th minutes for Leicester, but having looked certain to earn a top four place, the Foxes are now only one point above West Ham.

Adding to their problems, James Maddison, Hamza Choudhury and Ayoze Perez were left out by Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers after breaching coronavirus protocols.

"It was the consequence of an internal issue we had last weekend. We have a set of values. If you fall below that there is a consequence and there has to be or they won't learn," Rodgers said.

Newcastle took a big step towards securing their survival with a vital 2-1 win against Burnley.