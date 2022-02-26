RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Man Utd players plead for peace in Ukraine

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Ukrainian flags were flown by Manchester United fans as a show of support

Ukrainian flags were flown by Manchester United fans as a show of support Creator: Lindsey Parnaby
Ukrainian flags were flown by Manchester United fans as a show of support Creator: Lindsey Parnaby

Manchester United and Watford players stood together with a sign saying "peace" in six languages ahead of Saturday's Premier League match in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Recommended articles

Ukrainian flags were also waved among the crowd at Old Trafford as a show of support for the beleaguered nation.

On Friday, United announced they had terminated a deal with Russia's flagship airline Aeroflot following President Vladimir Putin's actions, which have been met with heavy international sanctions.

"It’s just an incredible situation we have a kind of war in Europe," United interim manager Ralf Rangnick said on Friday.

“When I watch TV in the morning and the evening I still cannot believe what I see there. I very much hope politicians all over the world de-escalate the situation.”

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

How I was chosen to hoist AFCON trophy – Mimi Boateng tells full story

How I was chosen to hoist AFCON trophy – Mimi Boateng tells full story

Dangote overtakes Chelsea owner Abramovich on list of world’s richest persons

Dangote overtakes Chelsea owner Abramovich on list of world’s richest persons

Asamoah Gyan plays with other legends to inaugurate Senegal’s world-class stadium

Asamoah Gyan plays with other legends to inaugurate Senegal’s world-class stadium

Sulley Muntari’s iPhone stolen while taking photos with fans after Super Clash

Sulley Muntari’s iPhone stolen at Hearts of Oak vs Kotoko game