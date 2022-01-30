RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Man Utd sideline Greenwood after assault accusation

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Suspended from training or playing - Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood

Suspended from training or playing - Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood Creator: Paul ELLIS
Suspended from training or playing - Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood Creator: Paul ELLIS

Mason Greenwood will not play or train with Manchester United "until further notice", the English Premier League giants said Sunday.

Recommended articles

United issued a statement after police confirmed they were making enquiries following an accusation that the 20-year-old England forward had been violent towards a woman.

Earlier on Sunday, video, photos and an audio recording were posted on the woman's Instagram account, together with accusations of violent assault, before being deleted.

An initial United statement said: "We are aware of images and allegations circulating on social media. We will not make any further comment until the facts have been established. Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind."

But a second statement issued by United later Sunday clarified Greenwood's current status at Old Trafford by saying: "Mason Greenwood will not return to training or play matches until further notice."

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police, cited by Britain's Press Association, said: "Greater Manchester Police is aware of images and videos circulating on social media. 

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances."

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Sacked Milovan Rajevac refuses to accept $270,000 compensation

Milovan Rajevac

Messi returns, Ramos scores and PSG cruise

Sergio Ramos slams in his first Paris Saint-Germain goal Creator: FRANCK FIFE

Photos: Sulley Muntari trains with GPL champions Hearts of Oak

Photos: Sulley Muntari trains with GPL champions Hearts of Oak

Favourite son Eto'o is pride of Cup of Nations host city Douala

A statue of Samuel Eto'o in the green, yellow and red of Cameroon stands in the New Bell neighbourhood of Douala where he grew up Creator: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU