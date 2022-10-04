Man United target left out of squad for blockbuster Champions League tie

De Jong has been left out of the Barcelona 21-man squad for the trip to San Siro due to an injury.

The Dutchman has failed to shake off his muscle injury in time to face the Serie A giant in the all-important clash.

De Jong picked up the muscle problem during the last international break late last month and subsequently missed Saturday's 1-0 win over Mallorca.

But there was hope the 25-year-old would shake it off in time to make it back for the trip to Italy.

19-year-old Torre replaces De Jong for Inter

Meanwhile, De Jong's setback is Pablo Torre's gain after the youngster was named as a replacement for the injured superstar.

Torre was included in the squad list released by the La Liga giant ahead of the clash slated for Tuesday night.

The 19-year-old summer signing made his debut in the Champions League opener against Victoria Plzen but was then dropped ahead of the defeat to Bayern Munich.

Barcelona is looking to return to winning ways after that defeat to German champions Bayern in the last game.

Xavi Hernandez's side is currently tied on three points with their host on Tuesday, Inter, but will fancy their chances against the Serie A side who are lacking in form.

