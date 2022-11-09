RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

'Koulibaly is a fraud' - Reactions as 'wasteful' Chelsea kicked out by Manchester City

David Ben

Chelsea stretched their winless streak to three consecutive games under Graham Potter this season, after they were knocked out of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night. Here's how fans have reacted.

Chelsea were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Manchester City on Wednesday night
Chelsea were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Manchester City on Wednesday night

Manchester City sealed their place in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup draw after scoring two goals early in the second half to ensure Graham Potter's side suffered back-to-back defeats in all competitions.

Recommended articles

Riyad Mahrez opened the scoring for the hosts with a peach of a free-kick in the 53rd minute before Julian Alvarez doubled the lead five minutes later to take the tie away from Chelsea.

The London Blues should've taken the lead through young left-back Lewis Hall just before half-time, but City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega denied him in a series of impressive saves on Wednesday night.

Riyad Mahrez opened the scoring for Manchester City against Chelsea
Riyad Mahrez opened the scoring for Manchester City against Chelsea Twitter

Despite the visitors' fairly positive display throughout the first half, their fate was sealed as soon as City broke the deadlock in the second half.

Graham Potter on the other hand, had a much more miserable night to forget, with his Chelsea side suddenly stuttering after a promising start to his tenure.

The Blues looked well below City's level, though - even without their prolific Norwegian Erling Haaland, as they are looking to reclaim the EFL Cup title once again next year.

Julian Alvarez also got on the scoresheet for Man City on Wednesday night
Julian Alvarez also got on the scoresheet for Man City on Wednesday night Twitter

Following the defeat for Chelsea, here's how fans have reacted on social media:

David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

More from category

  • Tariq Lamptey scored for Brighton while Thomas partey remained on the bench

    Lamptey scores for Brighton to knock Arsenal out of the EFL Cup while Partey watches from the bench

  • Bayelsa Queens lose 1-0 to Morocco's AS FAR Women

    Fairytale run ends for Bayelsa Queens as AS FAR enter Women's Champions League final

  • Chelsea were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Manchester City on Wednesday night

    'Koulibaly is a fraud' - Reactions as 'wasteful' Chelsea kicked out by Manchester City

Trending

The Top 10 richest football clubs in the world

2022: Top 10 richest football clubs in the world

More details emerge as Thomas Partey is allegedly being accused of Rape again

'He knows the truth' - Lady reveals more amid Thomas Partey's rape allegations

Sulley Muntari asks Hearts of Oak to pay him GHc1 per month as salary

I’m sorry for assaulting you at 2014 World Cup – Sulley Muntari apologises to Moses Parker

Instagram model has called out Arsenal's Thomas Partey over fresh rape allegations on Twitter

Lady calls out Thomas Partey on social media over Rape Allegations [Receipts]