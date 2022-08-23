VIDEO: 'Happy Ten Hag' uses the f-word after Man United bags win over Liverpool

Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford's scored in either half to give the Red Devils a precious victory, launching their 2022/23 season after humbling defeats to Brentford and Brighton in their opening two fixtures.

Although Mohamed Salah scored a late goal for Liverpool to make things a bit nervy for United, Ten Hag’s side managed to hold on.

Ten Hag elated with United's performance

Speaking after the game, the Dutch manager was so elated that he used the f-word to describe how well his team played.

“They can play f***ing good football!” he started, with Sky Sports presenter Dave Jones eventually apologizing on his behalf.

“We have to be a team, in good spirits and that is what we saw today. I told them we have to act, not talk a lot. We have to battle, be brave,” Ten Hag added.

Praise flow for Fernandes, Varane, others

In the post-match interview, Ten Hag lauded the performance of some of the United players, including Bruno Fernandes, Christian Eriksen, Raphael Varane, and Scott McTominay.

“He [Bruno] showed leadership, along with Varane. Not just the two, we need more leaders. Of course, we are happy, I know the rivalry against Liverpool, don’t just bring it against Liverpool, bring this organisation and intensity in every game.

“Tactically, you see where you can have weapons in the game. You see we have speed then Fernandes and Eriksen have a pass. Scott McTominay had a magnificent game.”

Before the 2-1 victory at the Theatre of Dreams, United officially unveiled new signing Casemiro before he headed to the stands to watch the game with the home fans.