Manchester United ban Paul Pogba from media interactions


The World Cup winning midfielder has been banned from speaking to the media.

Paul Pogba has been asked not to speak to the media by the management of Manchester United before and after matches.

The 25-year-old voiced out his frustration at the defensive play of Manchester United, urging the team to play an attacking football after they were held to a one all draw by Wolves.

The utterances of Paul Pogba didn’t go down well with Jose Mourinho costing the France international his captaincy duties.

Pogba indicated there was an issue with his free speech after Saturday's defeat against West Ham United, where he was asked to comment on the game by reporters as he left the London Stadium, to which he responded: "You want me dead?"

However, it now appears that the France international has been formally warned, as he once again replied bluntly to media requests after Tuesday night's game against Valencia, saying in the mixed zone: "I’ve been told I’m not allowed."

With his right to speak currently inhibited, Pogba instead took to social media to reassure fans after Tuesday night's game, as he wrote: "Let’s keep fighting United."

Pogba's declining relationship with Mourinho has been well documented over the last two months, with rumours of a discord between the pair overshadowing the Red Devils' start to the 2018-19 campaign.

United are out of the Carabao Cup, nine points behind their title rivals in the Premier League and, as a consequence of the 0-0 draw against Valencia, facing an uphill battle to qualify for the next round of the Champions League in top spot.

There was another major break in the Pogba-Mourinho story last week, as the pair seemed to be engaging in a frosty confrontation on the training ground, which sparked more speculation that the Frenchman is hoping to seek a move away from Old Trafford.

United take on Newcastle at home on Saturday in the Premier League, which is now a huge game for the club as they try to get their season back on track quickly.

Football

Gareth Southgate has been rewarded with a new contract taking him up to the 2022 World Cup after guiding England to their first World Cup semi-final since 1990
Football Southgate rewarded for World Cup run with new contract
Barcelona's Lionel Messi and Philippe Coutinho dazzled against Tottenham.
Football Messi, Coutinho, Arthur all impress as Barca blow away Spurs
Cristiano Ronaldo received a character reference from the president of the Portuguese football federation
Football Embattled Ronaldo given federation president's backing
Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema was dropped frmo the French squad after the case emerged in 2015 and has not been recalled
Football Court set to rule on whether Benzema must stand trial
