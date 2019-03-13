Arsenal handed Manchester United their first domestic defeat since Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær took charge of the team.

READ MORE: Bashir Hayford appointed coach of Somalia

With Manchester United’s fine run of form lately, especially their 3-1 win in Paris against PSG, Ogolla was very optimistic the English giants will beat Arsenal and indeed there was no way the Gunners could beat the Red Devils.

The deceased according to close friends had indicated that the odds for Manchester United were 3 against 2 for Arsenal. Since he knew what the Red Devils had done to PSG a week ago, he got convinced that one this earth, no way Arsenal could beat Manchester United. He scooped the equivalence of GH¢1114.9 from his account and placed a bet—he waited for GH¢3,334.

When Arsenal took the lead Ogolla still went ahead and deposited GH¢1114.9 in his account and placed it for the bet, hoping Manchester United overturn the scoreline.

And in the latter part of the game when Manchester United were down by 2-0, Ogolla who didn’t lose hope, again deposited GH¢1114.9 into his player account and placed over 2.5 goals bet—he was sure Manchester United could not end up not scoring.

However, Manchester United didn’t produce their comeback feat lately and lost 2-0 in the end.

Depressed Ogolla after the game went to a nearby bush and hanged himself for losing a total amount of GH¢3,334.