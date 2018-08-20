Pulse.com.gh logo
Man United fan starts GoFundMe to raise fund for Mourinho sacking


#MourinhoOut Man United fan starts GoFundMe to raise £12 million for Jose Mourinho sacking

It is believed that Man United will need to pay the Portuguese a whopping £12 million if they club parts ways with him prematurely.

  Published:
play ose Mourinho's men were well beaten at Brighton

Some Manchester United fans have started a move to raise £12 million to fund the sacking of manager Jose Mourinho.

The Old Trafford faithful have grown increasingly frustrated with the Portuguese and the type of football he has introduced at the club.

Before the season started, some bookies made Mourinho favourite to be the first Premier League manager to be sacked.

The 55-year-old, though, appeared to have won back some fans following the Red Devils’ 2-1 win over Leicester City on the opening day.

 

However, Mourinho’s critics have since roared their heads again after a lethargic outing culminated in a 3-2 loss to Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday.

Man United went 2-0 down inside the first 30 minutes, leading to a barrage of bashings from unpleased fans.

READ ALSO: No Ronaldo, no Zidane, no problem as Real start La Liga with victory

And it appears some fans have decided to take it a step higher by creating a GoFundMe account to try and raise the £12 million needed to sack the 55-year-old.

Mourinho currently has two years on his contract with the Red Devils, but it remains to be seen if he will see out the full contract.

