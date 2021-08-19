The 37-year-old, therefore, set out to make the most of his final months and made a dying wish to watch Manchester United play at Old Trafford for one final time.

George Keenan, a friend of Paul's, made an appeal in a bid to make his friend’s dying wish come true.

Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer responded and has agreed to give Paul a VIP treatment at Old Trafford.

The Mirror reports that Paul will be allowed to watch the club’s game against Newcastle United on September 11, where he will meet the players as well.

"Hi Paul, We understand you are going through a difficult time at the moment and on behalf of everyone at Man United, our thoughts are with you," Solskjaer said in a video.

"Thanks for being a life-long supporter of the club, we really appreciate it. It is our honour to invite you to the Theatre of Dreams, to attend an exclusive VIP matchday experience.

"We are all at the club looking forward to welcoming you to Old Trafford and helping you fulfil one of your life goals, so keep smiling, stay positive and enjoy the game."

A delighted Paul replied: "[I'm] over the moon with it, in shock, overwhelmed with the amount of support.

"I can't believe there are so many genuine decent people who would do something like this for me, even though they have never met me. I really cannot describe how thankful I am to everyone."