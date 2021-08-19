RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Man United invite sick fan who has just 5 months to live to Old Trafford

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

A loyal Manchester United who has just five months to live due to stomach cancer has been invited to Old Trafford to watch one last game.

Man United invite sick fan who has just 5 months to live to Old Trafford
Man United invite sick fan who has just 5 months to live to Old Trafford

The patient, Paul Walker, is said to have complained about heartburns some weeks ago but his condition was later diagnosed as stomach cancer.

Recommended articles

The 37-year-old, therefore, set out to make the most of his final months and made a dying wish to watch Manchester United play at Old Trafford for one final time.

twitter.com

George Keenan, a friend of Paul's, made an appeal in a bid to make his friend’s dying wish come true.

Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer responded and has agreed to give Paul a VIP treatment at Old Trafford.

The Mirror reports that Paul will be allowed to watch the club’s game against Newcastle United on September 11, where he will meet the players as well.

Old Trafford
Old Trafford AFP

"Hi Paul, We understand you are going through a difficult time at the moment and on behalf of everyone at Man United, our thoughts are with you," Solskjaer said in a video.

"Thanks for being a life-long supporter of the club, we really appreciate it. It is our honour to invite you to the Theatre of Dreams, to attend an exclusive VIP matchday experience.

"We are all at the club looking forward to welcoming you to Old Trafford and helping you fulfil one of your life goals, so keep smiling, stay positive and enjoy the game."

Time to deliver: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under pressure to end an eight-year wait to win the Premier League
Time to deliver: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under pressure to end an eight-year wait to win the Premier League AFP

A delighted Paul replied: "[I'm] over the moon with it, in shock, overwhelmed with the amount of support.

"I can't believe there are so many genuine decent people who would do something like this for me, even though they have never met me. I really cannot describe how thankful I am to everyone."

Manchester United are currently top of the Premier League following an emphatic 5-1 win over Leeds United last Saturday.

Manchester United FC Tops Current Wage List | Pulse Sports

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Watch: Jack Grealish uses Yaw Tog’s ‘Sore’ remix for his promotional video for the second time

Watch: Jack Grealish uses Yaw Tog’s ‘Sore’ remix for his promotional video for the second time

Visit Rwanda: ‘We can’t accept mediocrity!’ – Paul Kagame blasts Arsenal after Brentford defeat

Visit Rwanda: ‘We can’t accept mediocrity!’ – Paul Kagame blasts Arsenal after Brentford defeat

Photo of Michael Essien wearing hat with LGBT colours causes stir

Photo of Michael Essien wearing hat with LGBT colours causes stir

AFCON 2021: Ghana placed in Pot 2 alongside Egypt and Ivory Coast ahead of draw

AFCON 2021: Ghana placed in Pot 2 alongside Egypt and Ivory Coast ahead of draw