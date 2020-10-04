Neville explained that he thinks his former England teammate Frank Lampard is not convinced with the performance of both Kovacic and Jorginho, so he should go for Thomas Partey whom he can rely on to protect the back four.

Thomas Partey has been linked with Arsenal throughout the transfer window, but it appears a deal won’t happen between the Gunners and Atletico Madrid this season with talks having stalled between the two parties.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has, however, recommended to Chelsea that Thomas Partey will help bring much stability to their midfield.

"I don’t think Lampard is happy with the likes of Kovacic or Jorginho. You can see that because he’s chopping and changing in those positions. Getting someone like Partey that in to protect the back 4 or 5 along with Kante goes a long way to nullifying the goals against" he said.

The 27-year-old has established himself as an untouchable member of Diego Simeone’s team, having been putting up a sensational performance week in week out in the La Liga.

Last season he was the best midfielder for Atletico Madrid and he was key as the Madrid giants qualified for the UEFA Champions League and also reached the quarters of the competition- notable among his displays was at Liverpool.

The summer transfer window is expected to come to an end on October 5.