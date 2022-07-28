RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Lisandro Martinez to wear Paul Pogba's no.6 at Manchester United

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor

The butcher has become the eighth player to take over the shirt number vacated by former midfielder Paul Pogba at Manchester United.

Lisandro Martinez has been given a famous shirt number at Manchester United.
Lisandro Martinez has been given a famous shirt number at Manchester United.

English club Manchester United has revealed the squad number for new signing Lisandro Martinez.

Recommended articles

Martinez officially completed his transfer to Manchester United on Wednesday, putting pen to paper on a five-year deal.

Lisandro Martinez was certainly destined to wear red.
Lisandro Martinez was certainly destined to wear red. Pulse Nigeria

Now, the club has revealed his shirt number with the defender set to sport the number six (6) on the back of his shirt next season.

Before the move to Old Trafford, Martinez wore number 21 at Ajax throughout his time at the Eredivisie champions.

Frenkie de Jong to Manchester United could collapse

'NO WAY RON!' Bayern Munich become 5th club to reject Ronaldo

Ten Hag is smart for sticking with Maguire, Man United fans must learn to accept their captain

Martinez becomes the 8th player to wear the number 6 at Manchester United.
Martinez becomes the 8th player to wear the number 6 at Manchester United. Pulse Nigeria

The 24-year-old is now the eighth player to wear the number six (6) shirt since squad numbers were introduced in 1993/94.

With the Argentine now the owner of the number 6, he takes over from former midfielder, Paul Pogba.

Pogba, for the second time, left United on free to join Juventus after five years at the club.

Paul Pogba has rejoined Juventus for the second time on a free.
Paul Pogba has rejoined Juventus for the second time on a free. POOL

Upon his signing, Pogba was handed the number 6 when he joined from Juventus in the summer of 2016, becoming the seventh player to wear the number.

Manchester United fans will be hoping that Martinez will have a better United career than the Frenchman whose time at Old Trafford continues to divide the entire fan base and football world.

First sight of Martinez in a Manchester United kit.
First sight of Martinez in a Manchester United kit. Pulse Nigeria

United fans could see Martinez in action for the first time with his new number this weekend when United take on Atletico Madrid on Saturday and Rayo Vallecano 24 hours later.

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • Ronaldinho and Okocha were teammates at PSG

    Ex-Juventus star says Okocha and Ronaldinho are the most skilled players in football history

  • Opponents find it difficult to defend against Kudus – Ajax manager

    Opponents find it difficult to defend against Kudus – Ajax manager

  • Lisandro Martinez has been given a famous shirt number at Manchester United.

    Lisandro Martinez to wear Paul Pogba's no.6 at Manchester United

Trending

Sadio Mane won the African Player of the Year award in 2019 and 2022

African Footballer of the Year Award winners [Updated List 1970 - 2022]

8 Ghanaian footballers who are doing well as businessmen

8 Ghanaian footballers who are doing well as businessmen

Asisat Oshoala has won the African Player of the Year five (5) times (2014, 2016, 2017, 2019 & 2022) (Twitter/CAF)

African Women's Footballer of the Year Winners [Updated List from 2001 - 2022]

Yaya Toure
REPORT

Ivorian legend Yaya Toure to become coach at Premier League giant