Ghanaweb claimed that the Red Devils want to strengthen their midfield with a move for Partey who has been in superb form for his Spanish La Liga side this season.

Thomas Partey has scored three goals in addition to three assists in 25 La Liga appearances this term.

Manchester United see him as a potential replacement for wantaway midfielder Ander Herrera who’s expected to leave the Old Trafford this summer.

Recent reports claim that Ander Herrera is considering a three-year offer from French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG).

He has few months left to go on his current Manchester United deal.

The 29-year-old has been at Manchester United since he joined them from Spanish La Liga club Athletic Bilbao in the summer of 2014.

He’s potentially one of six players that could leave the club this summer according to report from the Daily Mail.

It was revealed that the likes of Juan Manuel Mata, Antonio Valencia, Matteo Damian, Eric Bailly and Marcos Rojo could also leave the club this summer thus leaving space for the club to recruit the likes of Partey.