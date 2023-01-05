ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Manchester United reportedly exploring move for Mohammed Kudus

Emmanuel Ayamga

Premier League giants Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Mohammed Kudus to bolster their forward options.

Manchester United reportedly exploring move for Mohammed Kudus
Manchester United reportedly exploring move for Mohammed Kudus

The 22-year-old has been in imperious form for Ajax Amsterdam this season despite adapting to a false nine role.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Kudus has already reached double figures in goal contributions, scoring 10 goals in all competitions and registering two assists.

He was also one of the stars of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, having scored twice and provided an assist as Ghana exited the tournament at the group stage.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Manchester United are exploring beefing up their forward options with the Ghana international.

The Red Devils are currently lacking in their striking department following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

“United are exploring the prospect of signing Ajax striker Mohammed Kudus in this month's transfer window,” the report said.

“The Reds are determined to add to their forward options before the end of the month and are being linked with several possible targets. Kudus worked with United manager Erik ten Hag during the latter's time at Ajax.

“The report claims that United are yet to make an offer for the Ghana international, though talks 'behind the scenes' have been held.”

Mohammed Kudus was Man of the Match
Mohammed Kudus was Man of the Match Pulse Ghana

Kudus came close to joining Premier League side Everton last summer but ultimately stayed at Ajax after the move was blocked.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Manchester United reportedly exploring move for Mohammed Kudus

    Manchester United reportedly exploring move for Mohammed Kudus

  • Harrison Afful joins scouting department of Charlotte FC after contract extension

    Harrison Afful joins scouting department of Charlotte FC after contract extension

  • Daley Blind is set to join Bayern Munich after cancelling his contract with Ajax (SNA)

    Bayern Munich set to sign ex Manchester United player

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Enock Mwepu returns to Brighton as a head coach

PREMIER LEAGUE: Enock Mwepu returns to Brighton 81 days after retiring due to heart problems

Ronaldo signs for Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo’s FIFA rating slashed after moving to Saudi Arabia

Messi and Ronaldo are set to face off potentially for the last time.

Messi and Ronaldo set to face each other again

Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed a mouth-watering deal to join Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia

OFFICIAL: Cristiano Ronaldo joins Al-Nassr in 95 billion Naira per year deal