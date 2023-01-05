Manchester United reportedly exploring move for Mohammed Kudus

Kudus has already reached double figures in goal contributions, scoring 10 goals in all competitions and registering two assists.

He was also one of the stars of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, having scored twice and provided an assist as Ghana exited the tournament at the group stage.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Manchester United are exploring beefing up their forward options with the Ghana international.

The Red Devils are currently lacking in their striking department following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

“United are exploring the prospect of signing Ajax striker Mohammed Kudus in this month's transfer window,” the report said.

“The Reds are determined to add to their forward options before the end of the month and are being linked with several possible targets. Kudus worked with United manager Erik ten Hag during the latter's time at Ajax.

“The report claims that United are yet to make an offer for the Ghana international, though talks 'behind the scenes' have been held.”

Pulse Ghana