Manchester United star Ronaldo thanks Liverpool fans for special tribute at Anfield

Pulse

Ronaldo was absent as Liverpool thrashed Manchester United 4-0 at Anfield in the Premier League.

The 37-year-old missed the embarrassing defeat after the death of his newborn son on Monday.

However, despite the rivalry between the two teams, Liverpool fans showed class when Anfield paid an emotional tribute to Ronaldo in the seventh minute with a round of applause, while chanting "You'll Never Walk Alone".

Cristiano Ronaldo & wife announce the death of their newborn son Pulse Live Kenya

The Portuguese player has now responded in glowing terms, thanking the the fans for their "respect and compassion".

"One world... One sport... One global family... Thanks, Anfield," he posted on his official Instagram page.

Cristiano Ronaldo & wife announce the death of their newborn son Pulse Live Kenya