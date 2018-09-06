Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Mancini determined to rekindle Italy's love affair with football


Football Mancini determined to rekindle Italy's love affair with football

Roberto Mancini takes charge of his first competitive game as Italy coach in Friday's Nations League opener against Poland in Bologna with the tough task of rekindling the nation's love affair with their national side, decimated after the low of their World Cup fiasco.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
"Road to 2022 World Cup" - Italy coach Roberto Mancini starts rebuilding Italy in the Nations League play

"Road to 2022 World Cup" - Italy coach Roberto Mancini starts rebuilding Italy in the Nations League

(AFP/File)

Roberto Mancini takes charge of his first competitive game as Italy coach in Friday's Nations League opener against Poland in Bologna with the tough task of rekindling the nation's love affair with their national side, decimated after the low of their World Cup fiasco.

The former Inter Milan and Manchester City boss was appointed in May after the four-time winners' shock failure to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1958.

Mancini's job will be to rebuild a new and vibrant side going into the European Championship in two years' time and heading towards the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Nations League -- in which Italy will also be up against European champions Portugal in Group 3 -- will have an impact on seeding for Euro 2020.

And the 53-year-old has insisted that a key to his strategy was to bring in new blood after the departure of several veterans, including iconic goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, in the wake of Italy's World Cup play-off defeat to Sweden last November.

Buffon's exit has opened the way for 19-year-old AC Milan 'keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. "We're a great group, very young," said Donnarumma at the team's Coverciano training centre near Florence.

"We're determined to bring Italian football back where it deserves to be. It's our duty."

Italy have plummeted to an all-time low of 21st in the FIFA rankings.

They were eliminated in the group stage at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups, although they fared better at the European Championship, reaching the final in 2012 and the quarter-finals in 2016.

But Mancini said he wanted to "try something different" and focus on youth, with four uncapped players including Roma's Nicolo Zaniolo, who is 19 and has yet to start in a Serie A game.

'Strong message'

Italy's under-21 side reached the semi-finals of the 2017 UEFA Under-21 Championship, while the under-20s finished third at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2017.

And Mancini called on the coaches of Serie A squads to give younger players more playing time to build on this potential.

"There have never been fewer Italians playing the game," said Mancini. "Our use of Italians has never been so low, so we have to try something different. That's why I’ve called up certain players," he said.

"We're trying to send a strong message from Coverciano. We're convinced that those who play well at youth level can do so even at a higher level.

"At this historic moment there are not many Italian players playing on a consistent basis. Because of this, we have included many young players to increase the number of players so we can get to know them better."

Italy coach Roberto Mancini has called up Mario Balotelli for Nations League games against Poland and Portugal. play

Italy coach Roberto Mancini has called up Mario Balotelli for Nations League games against Poland and Portugal.

(AFP/File)

One of Mancini's first decisions on being appointed last May was also to recall controversial striker Mario Balotelli, for the first time since the 2014 World Cup.

The Nice striker scored in his first game -- a 2-1 friendly win over Saudi Arabia -- but Mancini's next two friendlies were a 3-1 defeat to World Cup winners France and 1-1 draw with the Netherlands.

As well as 28-year-old Balotelli, Italy's strike options also include Lazio forward Ciro Immobile, 28, Fiorentina's Federico Chiesa, 20, and Juventus's Federico Bernardeschi, 24.

Veteran Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini, 34, returns to the squad for the first time since Italy's World Cup play-off defeat.

Poland, unlike Italy, were at the World Cup but were eliminated in the group stage, and have attacking quality in Bayern forward Robert Lewandowski and Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik.

After Poland, Italy play Portugal -- competing without superstar Cristiano Ronaldo -- in Lisbon on September 10.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

2019 AFCON Qualifiers: 14 players snub Kenya ahead of Ghana clash 2019 AFCON Qualifiers 14 players snub Kenya ahead of Ghana clash
Video: Niger hold Black Starlets to goalless Video Niger hold Black Starlets to goalless
Today In History: Thomas Partey bags hat-trick as Ghana whip Congo 5-1 Today In History Thomas Partey bags hat-trick as Ghana whip Congo 5-1
Football: France must kick on after World Cup success, says Deschamps Football France must kick on after World Cup success, says Deschamps
Football: PSG star Mbappe banned for three matches after red card Football PSG star Mbappe banned for three matches after red card
Football: Beckham team to be known as 'Inter Miami' Football Beckham team to be known as 'Inter Miami'

Recommended Videos

Video: Kwadwo Asamoah speaks of injury worry ahead of Kenya clash Video Kwadwo Asamoah speaks of injury worry ahead of Kenya clash
Sports News: False ex-wife stabbing reports cost me a fortune - John Paintsil Sports News False ex-wife stabbing reports cost me a fortune - John Paintsil
Yaya Toure: Fans light flares as player arrives to sign for Olympiakos Yaya Toure Fans light flares as player arrives to sign for Olympiakos



Top Articles

1 La Liga Lionel Messi breaks silence on Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit from...bullet
2 FIFA Player of the Year These are the only African players to mount...bullet
3 Today In History Thomas Partey bags hat-trick as Ghana whip Congo 5-1bullet
4 Kotoko vs Hearts Man of the match in Kotoko-Hearts game receives...bullet
5 La Liga Karim Benzema breaks Ronaldo’s recordbullet
6 Ghanaian Players Abroad Gambian actress explains why she broke...bullet
7 Howler Loris Karius makes a big mistake again on Besiktas debutbullet
8 Today In History Founder of Liberty Professionals Sly...bullet
9 AFCON 2019 Kwadwo Asamoah suffers injury in Black Stars...bullet
10 CAF Confederation Cup Aduana Stars reaped what they sowedbullet

Top Videos

1 Video Kwadwo Asamoah speaks of injury worry ahead of Kenya clashbullet
2 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
3 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Seasonbullet
4 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
5 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
6 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie...bullet
7 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
8 Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face...bullet
9 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
10 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten...bullet

Football

FIFA extends Kwesi Nyantakyi’s ban by 45 days
Number 12 FIFA extends Kwesi Nyantakyi’s ban for 45 days
Cristiano Ronaldo earns three times more than second highest paid Serie A player
Highest Earners Cristiano Ronaldo earns three times more than second highest paid Serie A player
Kwadwo Asamoah speaks of injury worry ahead of Kenya clash
Video Kwadwo Asamoah speaks of injury worry ahead of Kenya clash
England manager Gareth Southgate is going full steam ahead with his youth revolution
Football Southgate won't turn back time with England old guard