Mancini makes one change to Italy team for Switzerland game

Napoli defender Giovanni Di Lorenzo comes into a back four in place of the injured Alessandro Florenzi who suffered a calf injury in the 3-0 win over Turkey last Friday.
Lazio forward Ciro Immobile once again leads Italy's three-man attack, flanked by wingers Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Berardi.
Sassuolo's Manuel Locatelli starts in midfield alongside Jorginho and Nicolo Barella, with Paris Saint-Germain's Marco Verratti still recovering from a knee injury.
Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic opted for the same starting XI as the team who were held 1-1 by Wales in their opener in Baku.
Captain Granit Xhaka, who has been linked with a move to Roma next season from Arsenal, Atalanta's Remo Freuler and Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri all start in midfield.
Gianluigi Donnarumma; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini (capt), Leonardo Spinazzola; Nicolo Barella, Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli; Domenico Berardi, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne
Coach: Roberto Mancini (ITA)
Yann Sommer; Nico Elvedi, Fabien Schaer, Manuel Akanji; Kevin Mbabu, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka (capt), Ricardo Rodriguez; Xherdan Shaqiri; Breel Embolo, Haris Seferovic
Coach: Vladimir Petkovic (SUI)
Referee: Sergei Karasev (RUS)