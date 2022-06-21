Mane in Munich & other times we've seen the soon-to-be Bayern forward in stunning native outfits

His arrival was confirmed by Bayern's sporting director: Hasan Salihamidzic, with Liverpool, expected to pay a fixed fee of €32 million for Mane.

An additional €6 million will be paid based on Mane's appearances and, another €3 million, based on individual and team successes.

How did Mane turn up in Munich?

In contrast to a three-piece suit or sportswear, which most footballers wear to their medicals, the Senegalese captain and AFCON winner was pictured wearing a stunning native attire.

The 30-year-old was donned in a beautiful-looking navy blue African senator outfit, with a dashing embroidery along the neckline.

Mane has regularly, shown his love for turning up at big occasions in his native attires.

For Mane, its native wears for the big occasions

At the 2019 CAF Awards, the current African footballer of the Year ditched the regular three-piece and a black tie.

He opted for another stunning outfit - a knee-length all-black native wear, with subtle colourful designs at the collar area.

In 2018, Mane and his Senegalese teammates also made headlines as they arrived in Russia for the World Cup 2018 all dressed in native attires.

Ahead of the 2021 AFCON, Mane and his teammates again, arrived host country, Cameroon in another native outfit. This time, it was an all-white senator wear - almost similar to their 2018 World Cup arrival outfits.

A new life for Sadio

The attacker's presence at Allianz Arena has been rumoured for weeks, with Bayern Munich being extensively linked with him.

He indicated before the Champions League final that he would be announcing his future after six years at Anfield.

After Liverpool's Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid in May, the 30-year-old told the club of his wish to go.

Bayern Munich were the early favourites to sign the attacker since the German club needed to invest in their front line after losing star striker Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona's attempt to sign him.

How did Mane perform for Liverpool?

During his time with the Reds, he won the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, UEFA Super Cup, and Club World Cup.

