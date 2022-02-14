Many people didn’t know Ghana until 2006 World Cup – Kwesi Nyantakyi

Nyantakyi said this when he appeared on GTV Sports+ with other ex-FA Presidents to discuss the way forward for Ghana football.

“I remember that when I went to Korea and Japan in 2006, I met a lot of people who said that they didn’t know Ghana until the Black Stars qualified to the FIFA World Cup,” he said.

“They said that previously when they heard Ghana, they thought it was Guyana in the Caribbean.”

The Black Stars qualified for the World Cup for the first time in 2006 band went on to have a memorable tournament.

Paired in the same group with Italy, the Czech Republic and the USA, Ghana lost to the Azzurri, but defeated the Czechs and Americans to finish second in the group.

The West Africans were, however, eliminated at the round of 16 stage when they suffered a 3-0 defeat to Brazil.

Nyantakyi further highlighted the importance of having Ghana at tournaments, insisting it attracts tourists to the country.

“What football is doing for this country, if the government invests a reciprocal amount of the tourism budget, it will help the nation to rake in more benefits. I do not subscribe to government giving cash to football but government can invest in the form of infrastructure.

“When the Black Stars play in the Africa Cup of Nations, the eyeballs that it attracts gives the country more publicity than what the state agencies responsible for tourism probably have done for the country,” he added.

Meanwhile, Nyantakyi remains banned from all football-related activities by the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA).

In 2018, he was captured in Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ ‘Number 12’ exposé, allegedly taking cash gifts and peddling influence.

This led to him resigning as GFA President, as well as losing his positions as FIFA Council Member and 1st Vice President of CAF.

Nyantakyi was subsequently handed a lifetime ban and fined 500,000 Swiss Francs by FIFA in the aftermath of the exposé.