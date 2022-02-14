RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Many people didn’t know Ghana until 2006 World Cup – Kwesi Nyantakyi

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kwesi Nyantakyi, believes qualifying for the World Cup gave the country its biggest exposure.

Many people didn’t know Ghana until 2006 World Cup – Kwesi Nyantakyi
Many people didn’t know Ghana until 2006 World Cup – Kwesi Nyantakyi

According to him, many people across the globe didn’t know about Ghana before the Black Stars debuted at the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

Recommended articles

Nyantakyi said this when he appeared on GTV Sports+ with other ex-FA Presidents to discuss the way forward for Ghana football.

“I remember that when I went to Korea and Japan in 2006, I met a lot of people who said that they didn’t know Ghana until the Black Stars qualified to the FIFA World Cup,” he said.

“They said that previously when they heard Ghana, they thought it was Guyana in the Caribbean.”

The Black Stars qualified for the World Cup for the first time in 2006 band went on to have a memorable tournament.

Paired in the same group with Italy, the Czech Republic and the USA, Ghana lost to the Azzurri, but defeated the Czechs and Americans to finish second in the group.

Ghana reached the round of 16 of the 2006 World Cup
Ghana reached the round of 16 of the 2006 World Cup ece-auto-gen

The West Africans were, however, eliminated at the round of 16 stage when they suffered a 3-0 defeat to Brazil.

Nyantakyi further highlighted the importance of having Ghana at tournaments, insisting it attracts tourists to the country.

“What football is doing for this country, if the government invests a reciprocal amount of the tourism budget, it will help the nation to rake in more benefits. I do not subscribe to government giving cash to football but government can invest in the form of infrastructure.

“When the Black Stars play in the Africa Cup of Nations, the eyeballs that it attracts gives the country more publicity than what the state agencies responsible for tourism probably have done for the country,” he added.

Meanwhile, Nyantakyi remains banned from all football-related activities by the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA).

In 2018, he was captured in Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ ‘Number 12’ exposé, allegedly taking cash gifts and peddling influence.

This led to him resigning as GFA President, as well as losing his positions as FIFA Council Member and 1st Vice President of CAF.

Nyantakyi was subsequently handed a lifetime ban and fined 500,000 Swiss Francs by FIFA in the aftermath of the exposé.

He was also charged with conspiracy to commit fraud, fraud and corruption by a public officer, although he was later granted bail with some sureties.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Gabaski: Egypt goalkeeper’s water bottle had tips on Senegal penalty takers

Gabaski: Egypt goalkeeper’s water bottle had tips on Senegal penalty takers

Abedi Pele and Ghana’s last AFCON-winning squad: Where are they now?

Abedi Pele and Ghana’s last AFCON-winning squad: Where are they now?

Photos: Mane and Koulibaly go to bed with AFCON trophy

Photos: Mane and Koulibaly go to bed with AFCON trophy

Video: Stephen Appiah expresses joy after watching his son play against Sulley Muntari

Video: Stephen Appiah expresses joy after watching his son play against Sulley Muntari