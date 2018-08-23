news

Footballing legend Diego Maradona had a "rampant sexual encounter" with Inter Milan captain Mauro Icardi's stunning WAG Wanda Nara.

The alleged encounter occurred at the Costa Galana Hotel in Buenos Aires in 2006 – when Nara was 18 and Maradona 45.

The alleged romp took place at the Costa Galana Hotel in the city of Mar del Plata in the Argentinian province of Buenos Aires in 2006 - and was so loud it kept people up, Argentinian TV presenter Mirtha Legrand claims

Legrand revealed: “Wanda Nara came up to me. She said 'Why don't you invite me onto your programme?'

"I responded 'You? Who went out with Maradona? Last night you didn't let me sleep.' I was in the presidential suite, next to them and I couldn't sleep because of the noise.

"They moved furniture, I don't know what they were doing. This is the truth. I was an auditory witness to their rampant sexual encounter."

Blonde bombshell Nara has form with Argentinian footballers, having been married to former Barcelona player Maxi Lopez before moving on marrying his pal – and former Sampdoria teammate – Mauro Icardi.

Lopez had taken Icardi, 23, under his wing and was said to have become his role model in the early days.

But when Lopez's marriage to Wanda fell apart, he was soon substituted by Icardi.

When quizzed about the rumours, the 31-year-old model has reportedly said she "hated" footballing legend Maradona, 57.

Nara frequently takes to Instagram to flaunt her incredible curves in a series of raunchy photos.

Icardi and Nara have two daughters together.