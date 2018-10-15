Lionel Messi can't be a leader because he goes to toilet 20 time before a game- Maradona

news

Maradona believes Lionel Messi does have what it takes to be a good leader on the field of play.

The World Cup winner was speaking about the Argentina national team and discussed the No.10, suggesting that Messi's pre-match behaviour should rule him out of a leadership role.READ MORE: Black Stars thrash Kotoko 3-0 in Kumasi

"He does ask for it on the pitch, but before speaking to teammates he'll go and play the Playstation" Maradona said of Messi in an interview with Mexican programme 'La Ultima Palabra'.

"For me it's difficult to talk, but it's pointless wanting to make a man who goes to the bathroom 20 times before a match into the leader."Messi is Messi at Barcelona and Messi is Messi with Argentina.

"I wouldn't call up Messi, but never say never.

"There's a need to take pressure off him.

"There's a need to take the leadership away from Messi, as we want him to be Messi, which he wouldn't be.

"He also criticised Jorge Sampaoli and admitted he would like to coach the national team of Mexico, where he is currently working.

READ MORE: Kwesi Appiah advices KP Boateng on what to do to get Black Stars call-­ up

Lionel Messi was part of the Diego Maradona's Argentine that played in the 2006 FIFA World Cup.