Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Maradona's new club owned by powerful clan with shady ties


Football Maradona's new club owned by powerful clan with shady ties

The latest chapter in Argentine football legend Diego Maradona's colorful career will be coaching Mexican second-division club Dorados, a team owned by a powerful family that has faced accusations of ties to drug trafficking.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Maradona, 57, raised eyebrows Friday with the announcement that he had signed on to manage the struggling club in Sinaloa, a state best known as home to the drug cartel of jailed kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman play

Maradona, 57, raised eyebrows Friday with the announcement that he had signed on to manage the struggling club in Sinaloa, a state best known as home to the drug cartel of jailed kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman

(AFP)

The latest chapter in Argentine football legend Diego Maradona's colorful career will be coaching Mexican second-division club Dorados, a team owned by a powerful family that has faced accusations of ties to drug trafficking.

Maradona, 57, raised eyebrows Friday with the announcement that he had signed on to manage the struggling club in Sinaloa, a state best known as home to the drug cartel of jailed kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.

Rumors and jokes immediately swirled online about what interest Maradona, who has publicly struggled with drug addiction, might have in such a deal.

"Maradona is headed to a place full of narcos. What could possibly go wrong?" cracked one Twitter user.

But joking aside, the clan behind the club, the Hank family, has faced accusations of links to Mexico's lucrative and violent drug trafficking industry.

The family patriarch, Jorge Hank Rhon, is a businessmen and politician whose company, Grupo Caliente, owns an empire of casinos, hotels and a dog racing track in Tijuana, across the US border from San Diego.

The company also owns first-division football club Xolos in Tijuana, in addition to Dorados.

Hank Rhon's son, Jorgealberto Hank Inzunza, is the president of both clubs.

He said Dorados -- who are currently in 13th place in their 15-team league -- want Maradona to stay for the remainder of the 2018 season and all of next season.

"In my conversations with him he's been very excited to come coach here. Honestly, it was easier to convince him than I thought," he told ESPN.

Powerful eccentric

Jorge Hank Rhon (C) was Tijuana's mayor from 2004 to 2007 and has faced numerous allegations of involvement in orgainzed crime play

Jorge Hank Rhon (C) was Tijuana's mayor from 2004 to 2007 and has faced numerous allegations of involvement in orgainzed crime

(AFP/File)

Dorados were previously best known as the club where Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola wrapped up his playing career.

They are based in Culiacan, the capital of the western state of Sinaloa. But the Hanks's stronghold is Tijuana, in the north.

Hank Rhon, 62, was Tijuana's mayor from 2004 to 2007.

He has faced accusations of involvement in organized crime.

In 2011, he was arrested when authorities raided his mansion and seized more than 80 guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

Prosecutors said two of the guns had been used to commit murders. But a judge ordered Hank Rhon's release after 10 days, in a widely criticized ruling.

Authorities also brought him in for questioning in 2009 over a woman's murder, but released him without charge.

Known for his wealth, eccentric style and love of exotic animals, Hank Rhon owns a private bullring and zoo on the sprawling property where his racetrack is located.

He has been accused of trafficking in endangered species, including tigers and chimpanzees.

His "favorite animals," he once said, are women.

Twice married, he has 19 children, one of whom is named Tigre.

'Philanthropic side'

The ex-mayor, a heavyweight in the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), is alternately feared and revered in Tijuana, according to Victor Clark, head of a local human rights group and a professor at the University of San Diego.

"He's controversial, there's no doubt. But he has a lot of people who support him. He's a sort of patron figure," Clark told AFP.

"He has a philanthropic side. He gives money to the poor. There are always people in his office asking him for help, and he generally gives it. If you need an operation or a medical treatment, you go to him."

Journalists in Tijuana have nicknamed Hank Rhon "The Engineer," and treat him with kid gloves, one told AFP.

"He'll always give you a good story if you ask him politely for an interview. He gives great quotes. But you have to tread carefully," he said, asking his name be withheld for his own safety.

"You definitely don't ask the Engineer about drug trafficking."

The one journalist who dared to investigate Hank Rhon's links to organized crime was Hector Felix, a reporter for the local newspaper Zeta.

He was murdered in 1988. Two of Hank Rhon's bodyguards were convicted of the crime.

Hank Rhon's own father was Carlos Hank Gonzalez, a towering figure in the PRI in the days when it ruled Mexico as a one-party state.

Some say he coined the classic Mexican phrase, "a politician who is poor is a poor politician."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Confidence lacking, says Mancini as mediocre Italy rescue a point Football Confidence lacking, says Mancini as mediocre Italy rescue a point
Video: Black Stars sing jama ahead of Kenya clash Video Black Stars sing jama ahead of Kenya clash
Black Stars: Frank Acheampong ruled out of Kenya clash over eye problem Black Stars Frank Acheampong ruled out of Kenya clash over eye problem
Football: Jorginho grabs point for Italy in Nations League opener Football Jorginho grabs point for Italy in Nations League opener
Football: Lukaku, Hazard help Belgium hammer Scotland 4-0 Football Lukaku, Hazard help Belgium hammer Scotland 4-0
Football: Dzyuba hits Nations League winner as Russia down Turkey Football Dzyuba hits Nations League winner as Russia down Turkey

Recommended Videos

Video: Black Stars sing jama ahead of Kenya clash Video Black Stars sing jama ahead of Kenya clash
Alexis Sanchez: Player announces breakup from his girlfriend in emotional tribute Alexis Sanchez Player announces breakup from his girlfriend in emotional tribute
Video: Kwadwo Asamoah speaks of injury worry ahead of Kenya clash Video Kwadwo Asamoah speaks of injury worry ahead of Kenya clash



Top Articles

1 FIFA Player of the Year These are the only African players to mount FIFA...bullet
2 Ghana We have advised Andre Ayew on Black Stars captaincy: Sola Ayewbullet
3 John Abeka Black Satellites World Cup winning goalkeeper’s trainer...bullet
4 Today In History Thomas Partey bags hat-trick as Ghana whip Congo 5-1bullet
5 Mohamed Salah Zidane opens up on what he told Ramos in the...bullet
6 2019 AFCON Qualifiers Black Stars probable line-up against Kenyabullet
7 CAF Confederation Cup Aduana Stars reaped what they sowedbullet
8 Afcon Qualifier Ayews, Asamoah Gyan dropped from Black...bullet
9 2019 AFCON Qualifiers Kwesi Appiah names 21-man squad...bullet
10 2019 AFCON Qualifiers This is the kick-off time for...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Kwadwo Asamoah speaks of injury worry ahead of Kenya clashbullet
2 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
3 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
4 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Seasonbullet
5 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A...bullet
6 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
7 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
8 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
9 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
10 Video Black Stars sing jama ahead of Kenya clashbullet

Football

7 arrested Hearts fans granted bail
Super 2 7 arrested Hearts fans granted bail
Enrique's evolution: New Spain coach Luis Enrique wants his side to be more unpredictable
Football Luis Enrique wants unpredictable Spain
Beat the best: England manager Gareth Southgate wants his side to take the next step after reaching the World Cup semi-finals
Football Learn to beat the world's best, Southgate challenges England
Here is what Ronaldo told Modric after UEFA Men’s Player award
Real Madrid Connection Here is what Ronaldo told Modric after UEFA Men’s Player award
X
Advertisement