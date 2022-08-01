Cucurella: Chelsea open talks for 9th defensive target this summer

The Blues have significantly missed out on key targets in the transfer window this summer, with manager Thomas Tuchel, insisting his side aren't ready to compete in the Premier League next season - which is just less than a week from today.

Chelsea were convincingly hammered by London rivals Arsenal in their pre-season friendly in USA.

The loss truly confirmed the Blues are in serious need of defensive reinforcements, having lost a couple of defenders this summer.

AFP

Chelsea , however, managed to sign 31-year-old Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli this summer.

But even so, Koulibaly's arrival is no guarantee or a quick-fix to Thomas Tuchel's leaky defense.

Chelsea Transfer News: Marc Cucurella

According to reports, Chelsea have now opened talks to sign Marc Cucurella from Brighton who is their 9th defensive target in this summer's transfer window.

The Spaniard was touted for a move to Manchester City this summer, but the move seems to have collapsed over the weekend with City unable to meet Brighton's asking price.

Imago

Thomas Tuchel's side are trying to sign the left-sided defender as part of a mission to strengthen their wing-back position.

Brighton have asked for at least £50million to sell their Player of the Season, who is has a contract at the Amex stadium until 2026.

Meanwhile, the Blues have long been in negotiations with the Brighton to sell their talented young centre-back Levi Colwill.

The 19-year-old is valued at around £20m and has now been discussed as part of negotiations over a potential swap deal as per Evening Standard.

Chelsea Transfer Latest News

Chelsea had also been interested in Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries, at wing-back but have struggled to make a breakthrough in talks over the past week.

The Blues have missed out on a couple of high-priority signings in defense this window but have been continued to be linked with Leicester City's Wesley Fofana.

German attacker Timo Werner is reportedly seeking a way out of Stamford Bridge this summer as well after falling out of favour with Thomas Tuchel with Juventus said to be interested in the 26-year-old forward.

Pulse Nigeria

Werner was also reportedly included by Chelsea in a swap deal with former club RB Leipzig to bring in Croatian center back Josko Gvardiol, to the Bridge this summer.

Hakim Ziyech, is also understood to be interested in a move away from the Bridge this summer with AC Milan touted as a potential destination for the 29-year-old Moroccan.

Chelsea are also keen on signing two more central defenders and look set to replace Napoli-bound Kepa Arrizabalaga, having agreed terms with wonderkid goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina.