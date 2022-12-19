‘Nice to see you promoting Ghana in Qatar’ – Marcel Desailly praises Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy was in the Middle Eastern country last week to perform at the FIFA Fan Festival in Doha as part of the 2022 World Cup.
Ex-France international Marcel Desailly has commended Stonebwoy for representing Ghana well at the FIFA Fan Festival in Qatar.
The “Gidigba” hitmaker was the only Ghanaian musician billed to take the stage at the music festival last Wednesday, December 16.
He joined the likes of Kizz Daniel, Patoranking, Sean Paul, Julian Marley and others to perform at the FIFA Fan Festival.
In the aftermath of Stonebwoy’s performance, Desailly took to social media to praise him for promoting Ghana in Qatar.
“Nice to see my Bro in Doha promoting Ghana music,” the retired footballer wrote on his Instagram page.
Desailly is probably the greatest player of Ghanaian descent who didn’t represent the West African country.
The former defender was born in Ghana to Ghanaian parents but decided to play for France, where he won everything.
Desailly won the FIFA World Cup, Euros and the Confederations Cup in what was a trophy-laden international career.
