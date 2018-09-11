Marcello faces four months jail term

The Real Madrid left full back has been handed a four month jail sentence for evading tax.
He has reached an agreement with Spanish state prosecutors investigating tax fraud where he will pay 753,624.9 euros and has a suspended four month prison sentence.
READ MORE: Derek Boateng sues ex-Black Stars teammate over $20,000 debt
The fee, agreed after negotiation, is 40% of the amount claimed to be defrauded and stands at 196,367.08 euros while on top of this is the 490,917.7 euro fine for fraud.
READ MORE: Segio Ramos throws shade at Cristiano Ronaldo
Marcelo's case is the latest in a long list of footballers and sportsmen that have been pursued over tax evasion by the authorities.