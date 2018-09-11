Marcello faces four months jail term

news

The Spanish Tax Authority has slapped a four month suspended jail sentence on Marcello for evading tax to the tune of 753,624.9.

He has reached an agreement with Spanish state prosecutors investigating tax fraud where he will pay 753,624.9 euros and has a suspended four month prison sentence.

The fee, agreed after negotiation, is 40% of the amount claimed to be defrauded and stands at 196,367.08 euros while on top of this is the 490,917.7 euro fine for fraud.

Marcelo's case is the latest in a long list of footballers and sportsmen that have been pursued over tax evasion by the authorities.