Lyon sacks defender for farting in dressing room and laughing about it

Marcelo joined Lyon in 2017 and became a key part of the team for the better part of the last four years, playing over 100 games for the French side.

However, the last 12 months have been quite chaotic for the Brazilian who was suspended from the first team before being released in January.

The defender is said to have farted in the dressing room following Lyon’s disappointing 3-0 defeat to Angers in August 2021.

The report suggests Marcelo scored an own goal in that game, which compounded the club’s difficult start to the season.

Having been captured laughing after farting and laughing, the player’s action infuriated sporting director Juninho and other members of the club’s hierarchy.

Reports at the time suggested he was kicked out of the first team due to a ‘dressing-room incident', but no details were given.

However, it has now come to light that Marcelo’s suspension happened due to his fart and his general on- and off-the-pitch excesses.