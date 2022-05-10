According to a report by the Daily Mail, citing L’Equipe as its source, the veteran centre-back infuriated the club’s hierarchy with his actions.
Lyon sacks defender for farting in dressing room and laughing about it
It has been revealed that Olympique Lyon’s decision to release defender Marcelo was in part due to him farting in the dressing room and laughing about it.
Marcelo joined Lyon in 2017 and became a key part of the team for the better part of the last four years, playing over 100 games for the French side.
However, the last 12 months have been quite chaotic for the Brazilian who was suspended from the first team before being released in January.
The defender is said to have farted in the dressing room following Lyon’s disappointing 3-0 defeat to Angers in August 2021.
The report suggests Marcelo scored an own goal in that game, which compounded the club’s difficult start to the season.
Having been captured laughing after farting and laughing, the player’s action infuriated sporting director Juninho and other members of the club’s hierarchy.
Reports at the time suggested he was kicked out of the first team due to a ‘dressing-room incident', but no details were given.
However, it has now come to light that Marcelo’s suspension happened due to his fart and his general on- and off-the-pitch excesses.
The 34-year-old left Lyon in January to join Bordeaux, who are currently sitting at the bottom of the Ligue 1 table with just two matches left.
More from category
-
Eddie Nketiah: Arsenal star acquires Ghanaian passport ahead of nationality switch
-
Ghanaian footballers involved in match-fixing to be fined GHc5,000, banned one year
-
Lyon sacks defender for farting in dressing room and laughing about it