Balotelli who has been without a club since leaving Brescia this summer, trained with Serie D side Franciacorta in November.

Monza, who have ex-Tottenham midfielder Kevin Prince-Boateng in their squad, are ninth in the Serie B table.

Balotelli who played for Inter Milan and AC Milan has 141 appearances with 52 goals in Serie A, and 36 caps in the Champions League with 10 goals.

Born in Palermo on August 12th 1990, Mario grew up in Lumezzane's youth academy, where he made his Serie C debut at only 15 years of age.

In the summer of 2006 he moved to Inter with which he won the Scudetto Primavera as a protagonist, and in the 2007-08 season he made his Serie A debut at the age of 17, becoming a stable member of the first team.

He left the Nerazzurri in the summer of 2010 after winning two more League titles, a Champions League, a Coppa Italia and a Supercoppa Italiana, with 86 appearances and 28 goals.

Then his experience in England with Manchester City, where in three seasons he adds to his rich Palmares a Premier League, a FA Cup and a Community Shield, scoring 30 goals in 80 appearances as well.

Afterwards he joined AC Milan in 2013 and bagged 13 goals for the side in the league.

Balotelli has also had stints with Liverpool, Nice and Marseille. During his stay in the French Ligue 1 he bagged 41 goals to emerge as the second highest scoring Italian in the French topflight league.

He has joined Kevin-Prince Boateng and others to help their former bosses Silvio Berlusconi and Adriano Galliani to start a project at Monza.

In August 2019 Mario makes another return to Italy, this time with Brescia, where he collects 19 caps and 5 goals