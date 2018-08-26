Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Marseille close in on Roma midfielder Strootman


Football Marseille close in on Roma midfielder Strootman

Roma's Dutch international midfielder Kevin Strootman is poised to join French club Marseille in a deal reported to be worth 25 million euros ($29 million), sources close to the Italian club said on Sunday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Marseille are hoping to sign Kevin Strootman from Roma play

Marseille are hoping to sign Kevin Strootman from Roma

(AFP/File)

Roma's Dutch international midfielder Kevin Strootman is poised to join French club Marseille in a deal reported to be worth 25 million euros ($29 million), sources close to the Italian club said on Sunday.

"He will be in Marseille tomorrow (Monday)," a spokesman for the Roman club told AFP with the transfer window in France closing next Friday.

The 28-year-old was not named by Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco in his squad for Monday's Serie A game against Atalanta.

"There are negotiations in progress for Kevin, the various parties are evaluating it," Di Francesco confirmed at the team's pre-match press conference.

According to media reports, agreement has been reached on a five-year deal with an annual salary of six to seven million euros.

"Since his arrival in Rome he has always been considered an important player," continued Di Francesco.

"It's a choice to make together, we have to see the desire of everyone to continue together."

Strootman arrived in Rome in 2013 from PSV Eindhoven, but suffered a serious knee injury the following year which sidelined him for almost two seasons.

But he has found his place again in the Roma side and was a semi-finalist in last season's Champions League with the team.

The Dutchman worked with current Marseille coach Rudi Garcia during his time with Roma between 2013 and 2016.

Garcia nicknamed Strootman "the washing machine" because of his ability to make the most of even bad passes.

Capped 41 times for the Netherlands, before his injury he was considered one of the emerging midfield stars of the game, earning the captain's armband aged 22 in 2012.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Super Clash: Songne Yacouba scores brace as Kotoko thump Hearts of Oak Super Clash Songne Yacouba scores brace as Kotoko thump Hearts of Oak
Football: Sarri shocked by Benitez's negative Newcastle Football Sarri shocked by Benitez's negative Newcastle
Football: Witsel scores on Bundesliga debut as Dortmund roar back Football Witsel scores on Bundesliga debut as Dortmund roar back
Football: Five things we learned from the Premier League Football Five things we learned from the Premier League
Football: Boyata goes from zero to hero as Celtic beat Hamilton Football Boyata goes from zero to hero as Celtic beat Hamilton
Football: 'It was very difficult': Sarri relief as Chelsea break down Newcastle Football 'It was very difficult': Sarri relief as Chelsea break down Newcastle

Recommended Videos

Pulse Sports: Black Stars players to receive $5000 as winning bonus Pulse Sports Black Stars players to receive $5000 as winning bonus
Video: Check out Kevin Prince-Boateng’s rap song Video Check out Kevin Prince-Boateng’s rap song
Video: Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA ban Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA ban



Top Articles

1 Photos When Arsene Wenger met ex-prez John Kuffourbullet
2 Boxing Here is the time for Isaac Dogboe-Magdaleno boutbullet
3 La Liga This is why Real Madrid haven’t signed Eden Hazard yetbullet
4 Honours List of winners of the UEFA Player of the Year awardbullet
5 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey tips Atletico Madrid to...bullet
6 Entrepreneurs Asamoah Gyan and 4 other footballers who are...bullet
7 Otumfuo Cup Barcelona officials in Ghana to meet Kotoko over...bullet
8 Amazing The youngest scorer in AFCON history claims he...bullet
9 Profile Kwesi Nyantakyi's impeccable impact on Ghana...bullet
10 Today in History On this day: Kwesi Nyantakyi...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaignbullet
2 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
3 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
4 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
5 Video Gyan rubbishes assertion that Ghana would have won Russia 2018bullet
6 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
7 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet
8 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
9 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing...bullet
10 Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t...bullet

Football

Fulham's Serbian manager Slavisa Jokanovic secured his first win of the season
Football Mitrovic shines as Fulham earn first win
Chelsea's Belgian midfielder Eden Hazard scored the opening goal at Newcastle
Football Chelsea leave it late as Yedlin own goal kills off Newcastle
Watford's Roberto Pereyra celebrates scoring the team's first goal against Crystal Palace
Football Watford sink Palace to extend perfect start
Abramovich not ready to sell Chelsea FC - reports
Abramovich Russian billionaire not ready to sell Chelsea FC - reports