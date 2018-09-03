Pulse.com.gh logo
Marseille come from behind to stun Monaco


Marseille came from behind to beat southern rivals Monaco 3-2 on Sunday thanks to a 90th minute winner from Valere Germain.

Valere Germain's late header gave Marseille victory in the south coast derby

(AFP)

Konstantinos Mitroglou kissed Dimitri Payet's right boot after his superb cross allowed the Greek to give Marseille the advantage right on half-time at the Stade Louis II.

Youri Tielemans hit back for Monaco on 48 minutes before World Cup winner Adil Rami, watched by US actress girlfriend Pamela Anderson, failed to clear properly and Falcao gobbled up the loose ball to smash a shot into the roof of the net and put the home side ahead.

But Florent Thauvin equalled things up from a Hiroki Sakai pass before Germain's header sneaked in at the near post to give Marseille a memorable win.

Rami joked that his error "had made a match of it, all on my own".

"I am going to get down to work, I need to show a better side of myself," he said.

With seven points from four games, Marseille trail leaders Paris Saint Germain, who beat Nimes 4-2 on Saturday, by five points.

