Martial makes Man Utd return for injured Sanchez

Anthony Martial was recalled by Jose Mourinho for Manchester United's Premier League trip to Brighton on Sunday as Alexis Sanchez missed out through injury.

Martial was one of the United players to clash with Mourinho during an unsettled pre-season for the Red Devils after not returning to the club's tour of the United States following the birth of his second child.

Mourinho even admitted the Frenchman had been fined for his actions on Friday and was left out of United's 2-1 win over Leicester last week to open their league campaign.

But with Sanchez not part of Mourinho's 18-man squad, Martial has been handed a chance for a reprieve in three changes as Romelu Lukaku and Ashley Young also return.

Paul Pogba once again captains United in the absence of the injured Antonio Valencia despite suggesting he isn't happy with life under Mourinho.

After the victory over Leicester, Pogba said he couldn't say how he truly felt for fear of being fined, but that "if you're not happy, you cannot give your best".